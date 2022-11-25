Rev. Dan Safarik: A case of ‘to be, or not to be?’

A woman attended a hockey game, sat in the front row, right next to the ice.

One of the players was slammed into the boards in front of the woman. Another player came along and banged him, and hit him across the face with his stick.

The player slipped and fell; slumped over the rail, he looked up at the woman, and said, “There must be an easier way to make a living.”

She replied, “I’ll trade jobs with you.”

He said, “What do you do?”

She answered, “I teach sixth grade.”

He skated away.

Life is difficult many times. Most people are carrying heavy loads. Is it possible to be grateful for our blessings while facing problems and difficulties? It’s not possible if we put our emphasis on the things we have, but it is possible if we discipline ourselves to see life as a gift from God. If we have that kind of attitude we will always find good around us.

This is the kind of attitude toward life that Henri Nouwen, the famous Catholic theologian and author, found among the desperately poor people of Peru and Bolivia. He put it this way: “What I claim as a right, these people received as a gift; what is obvious to my sophisticated ways was to them a joyful surprise; what I take for granted, they celebrated with thanksgiving; what goes unnoticed became for them a new occasion to say thanks.

“And I slowly learned from them that everything that is, is freely given by God in love. All of life is grace – because all is given to us. Why? So we can say gracias — thanks — thanks to God, thanks to each other, thanks to all and everyone.”

I admire the outlook those people had. I know it’s the kind of attitude I’d like to have more of. Their emphasis is all about being ready for life. In the holiday season we talk a lot about getting ready for Thanksgiving or getting ready for Christmas. I think there’s a big difference between getting ready and being ready.

It’s like the old saying, “To be, or not to be? That is the question …” Getting ready implies at some point we will accomplish enough that we will arrive at the final destination. Being ready means the journey or the process is enough.

“Getting ready” means we can’t really be happy until the final task is done. “Being ready” is enjoying every step along the way.

“Getting ready” emphasizes accomplishment. “Being ready” emphasizes character.

I have to admit I usually concentrate more on tasks and performance than on my character. I’ve been reading a very helpful book, “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen Covey. In the book he explains the shift in our society from developing character in people to developing peak performers. Our emphasis has been on technique and results rather than on integrity and character. From his studies, Covey found that any approach that leaves out character cannot be a satisfying way to live.

If we ground our whole selves, our being in God we will always be ready for life. Life can be very difficult, but when we see life is a gift from God we can be ready with the character to sustain us.

Prayer: Our Lord, remind us among difficulties and evil in the world, you are still God and you have come to save your people. Amen.