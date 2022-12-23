Rev. Dan Safarik: A little eternity is needed

The Christmas season is often a time of extremes.

Either it is the best time of the year or the worst. It can be the best time if we can be with friends and family. Christmas might be the worst time of the year for the poor and the homeless. It’s a difficult time for those who are a long distance from loved ones. Perhaps worst of all is struggling with the loss of a family member.

It was the worst of times for a postal employee in England some years ago. He was called the “Nixie Clerk” since he handled all the mail that was “nixed” because of insufficient, inaccurate or illegible addresses. He was also the one who handled the letters addressed to Santa Claus.

The clerk sent this letter to Leslie Weatherhead, the great British preacher. “On Christmas Eve, I was working late, and was very sad and lonely in my corner. There was a great rush at the windows and the office, and the malls were loaded with Christmas gifts and greetings. A merry crowd rushed through the corridors and laughter sounded all around, but a great shadow of sorrow rested over me and my eyes burned as I bent over my work. Finally the messenger brought me the last few “Nixes” of the day and laid them on my desk. I took up the first one mechanically. Attached to it was a note from Postman Number 34:

‘This was given to me by a little girl at 302 Walnut Street.’

My body tingled when I read it, because that address was my own home! The envelope was a small one addressed to Santa Claus, North Pole. I recognized my own little girl’s cramped writing … this is what she wrote:

Dear Santa Claus,

We are very sad at home this year, and I don’t want you to bring me anything. Little Charlie, my brother, went up to heaven last week, and all I want you to do when you come to my house is to take his toys to him. I will leave them in the corner by the chimney, his hobby horse and train and everything. He will be lost up in heaven without them, especially his horse. He always enjoyed riding it so much, so you just take them to him, and you needn’t mind leaving me anything.

If you could give Daddy something that would make him stop crying all the time, it would be the best thing you could do for me. I heard him tell mummy that only eternity could cure him. Could you give him some of that? Be sure to take the things to Charlie and I will be your good little girl.

Marion

Could you please give him a little eternity? The little girl expressed what we all need, and that’s what we find at the manger. The beautiful nativity scene is God sharing a little bit of eternity with his family. We need the message of the manager.

The angels declared the message to the shepherds, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” To the nixie clerk and all others a Savior is born, a Savior who shares with us the faith to see us through the best of times and the worst.

Prayer: Our Lord, help us in this season to enjoy the sentimental meanings, but also grow in our faith for daily living. Amen