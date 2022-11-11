Rev. Dan Safarik: American dream or nightmare?

Several years ago the Royal Bank of Scotland sent an offer for a gold Master Card to Monty Slater. The card came with a $20,000 credit limit — quite impressive for his first credit card, particularly when you consider that Monty is a Shih Tzu dog.

It’s a funny story but it reminds us of a troubling situation. We live in a world that encourages us to live beyond our means. We are enticed to “have it now” and pay for it later. This is quite different than saving and being good stewards of our God-given resources.

We are people who love stuff. We love gadgets and all the newest makes and models on the market. We are the ones who look in a closet overflowing with clothes and say we have nothing to wear.

Many of us wrestle with this issue. It seemed like it all started out innocently enough. We want to have the “American Dream,” What is the American Dream? Our founders had a dream about life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. These were lofty dreams, gradually these dreams turned into a desire to achieve success and satisfy the desire for material possessions. And we tend to measure our success by the stuff we possess.

Before we realized it, the American Dream turned into the American Nightmare. People got a disease called “affluenza.” It might be defined best as the bloated, sluggish and unfulfilled feeling that results from efforts to keep up with the Joneses. Affluenza is an epidemic of stress, overwork, waste and indebtedness caused by the dogged pursuit of the American Dream.

We need to be careful not to judge others about this disease. When it comes to material possessions and money, we are not in a position to pass judgment on others. All we can say is, “This is where I’m out of kilter, this is where I might need to change some things.”

All of this is as a result of a deeper problem that has been with humanity from the beginning. I like the way Pastor Adam Hamilton explains the problem in his book, “Enough — Discovering Joy through Simplicity and Generosity.”

“Inside us there is brokenness; the Bible calls it sin. Our souls were created in the image of God, but they have been distorted, we were meant to desire God, but we have turned that desire toward possessions. We were meant to find our security in God, but we have turned that desire toward possessions. We were meant to desire God, but we have turned that desire toward possessions.

“We were meant to find our security in God, but we find it in amassing wealth. We were meant to love people, but instead we compete with them. We were meant to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, but we busy ourselves with pursuing money and things. We were meant to be generous and to share with those in need, but we selfishly hoard our resources for ourselves. There is a sin nature within.”

Dave Ramsey reports in his book, “Priceless,” the sobering fact that “the number one cause of divorces is financial issues.” We are suffering the consequences of our addiction to consumption and compulsive buying.

There is so much more to say on the subject. In next week’s article I want to talk more about solutions to this problem. For now, here is a prayer to use in the grocery store and the mall.

CONTENTMENT PRAYER: Lord, help me to be grateful for what I have, to remember that I don’t need most of what I want, and that joy is found in simplicity and generosity. Amen