Rev. Dan Safarik: As if for the very first time

Charles Frazier, in his novel of the American Civil War, “Cold Mountain,” introduces a minor character — a fiddler whose life is changed through an incident that causes him to look at his musical talents in a whole new way.

The fiddler is a drunk, who knows only six songs. His military unit camps near a house where there is a powerful explosion. A young girl is severely burned and is near death. Her father sends for the fiddler to help ease her way to heaven.

The fiddler enters the dark cabin where the young girl suffers in excruciating pain. From her deathbed, she says, “Play me something.”

He plays a tune. “Play me another.”

The fiddler plays his drinking tunes slowly, thinking it more appropriate to the circumstances. Soon he has exhausted his small repertoire.

“Play me another,” she says as she struggles against the pain.

“Don’t know no more,” he says.

“That’s pitiful,” she says. “What kind of fiddler are you? Make me up a tune then.”

He marvels at such a strange request; but he has to go at it. Soon the girl passes away. Her father thanks the fiddler for lifting her to heaven with his fiddle.

A transformation takes place, and the author writes, “Time and time again during the walk back to the camp the fiddler stopped and looked at his fiddle as if for the very first time.”

He had never before thought of trying to improve his playing, but now it seemed worthwhile to go at every tune …”

There after, he never tired of trying to improve his playing. He went into taverns of every kind to study the sounds and methods of other musicians.

“From that day … on, music came more and more into his mind … His playing was as easy as a man drawing breath, yet with utter conviction in its centrality to a life worth claiming.” (Thanks to Pastor Robert Schnase for this story.)

No wonder the fiddler looked at the fiddle as if seeing it for the very first time. He had no idea his simple gift of music could be used for a sacred and beautiful purpose. A fiddle could help relieve a little girl’s suffering? A fiddle could help ease a person’s way to heaven?

We can imagine what a difference he made in the lives of many people and the new meaning it added to his life. His ordinary talent became beautiful, a source of joy and meaning.

God can use many ordinary things in a sacred way. God can use all gifts in that way. Many of us don’t realize how God uses our generous giving to help ease the pain of many people.

If we only realized the good we can do through the dollars we give in the offering plate. The dollars we give help feed the hungry, provide clothing, heal broken bodies, educate eager minds. If we realize the power of our gifts we might look at our money in the offering plate as seeing it for the very first time.

Prayer: Our Lord, transform our thinking about the use of ordinary abilities and gifts so we can see Your sacred plan. Amen