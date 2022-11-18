Rev. Dan Safarik: Blessed to be a blessing

Some thieves were robbing a house when suddenly a chair was knocked over. The man of the house was awakened.

He jumped out of bed and said, “What are you looking for?”

“Money,” the robber replied.

“Well turn on the light and I’ll look for it too.”

Looking for money is a lifelong pursuit for a lot of people. Last week in my article I wrote about the desire to have what we want now and pay for it later. We might call it “credit-itis.” Our economy today is built on that concept. It’s really a way to exploit our lack of self-discipline and it’s wreaking havoc on our personal and national finances.

At the end of last week’s article I offered a prayer for us to say when we’re out shopping. It was called a Contentment Prayer: “Lord, help me to be grateful for what I have, to remember that I don’t need most of what I want, and that joy is found in simplicity and generosity.”

How do we balance our need for things and our desire for more? I think the big picture answer is to ask ourselves: “Why are we here on earth?” and “What is life about?”

Do we exist simply to consume as much as we can and get as much pleasure as we can? Is there a higher calling — a life purpose? What is our vision or mission or calling? And then we need to ask ourselves if we are spending our money in ways that are consistent with our life purpose?

Many of us have never taken much time to think about our life purpose. What was God’s purpose for some of the great leaders in the Bible? We might recall God’s call to Abraham in the Old Testament. In the 12th chapter of Genesis, God says, “I’m going to make your name great. And I’m going to increase your descendants so that you will be a great nation. I will bless you so that you will be a blessing to all the nations for the earth.” (Verses 1-3, paraphrased)

Like Abraham, we are blessed to be a blessing to others. Our purpose in life is not our own pleasure. We were created to care for God’s creation. We were created to love God and to love our neighbors as ourselves. We were created to care of our own families and those who are in need. The Bible teaches us we were created to glorify God, to seek justice and to do mercy.

Barbara Glanz is a motivational speaker who was conducting a workshop for a large grocery store chain. She told them their work was more than stocking shelves or ringing up purchases. Every person they met was an opportunity to bless someone to live to a higher calling.

If we live like we are blessed to be a blessing, it puts everything in its proper balance.

Prayer: Our Lord, help us to see the bigger picture about our money and all the areas of our lives. May we honor our calling. Amen.