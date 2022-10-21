Rev. Dan Safarik: Changes for the better

When our youngest daughter, Katie, was 4 she had a cheer she was telling everyone.

Her cheer went like this, “Go Big Red, sock ‘em in the head, don’t give them roses, give them bloody noses!”

She would tell most anyone who would stop to listen. We would sort of cringe when she said it although it sounded cute as she jumped around. Worst of all, she said she learned it in Sunday school!

That’s one of those things that we’re glad passed. Katie grew up a little more and changed a little more and moved on to new things. As we have watched our children grow, we marveled at the changes that took place.

One of the great things about human nature is the ability to change. God fortunately did not put humans together in some mechanical model that will be forever the same. From the beginning to the end of life, we were made with the capacity to change.

The Bible often appeals to that ability. We can change for the better with the help of God. We don’t have to be discouraged because we don’t like the way we are. We don’t have to think of ourselves in one certain way. We can change in many ways. We can change the way we talk, the way we behave, the way we think. People can transform their lives with a change in attitude.

Maybe the most concrete way to start is with our words. When I took a class on positive parenting, we found some very simple and effective ways of changing our words. All too often we parents (and all people) are tempted to use the negative approach. We say things like, “What’s the matter with you?” “How many times do I have to tell you?” “How dumb can you be?” “You never get it right.”

What a difference when we try positive words. “I liked the way you did that.” “We’re proud of you.” “I knew you could do it.” “Can I help you solve the problem?” "Please be a little neater.” We can change our words.

We can change our attitudes for the greatest good also. I’ve often been impressed with the spirit and attitude of General William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army. When told that he was permanently blind, he asked his son Bramwell:

“You mean that I am blind?”

“I fear we must contemplate that,” his son answered.

“I shall never see your face again?” asked the General.

“No,” said Bramwell, “probably not in this world.”

“Bramwell,” said the General, “I have done what I could for God and people with my eyes. Now I shall do what I can for God and for the people without my eyes.”

There was no bitterness there – no roadblock to hinder that man’s still strong, vibrant, creative ability. (from "The Life of William Booth" by Harold Begbie)

The Apostle Paul often used the theme in the fourth chapter of the book of Philippians to think on the good things of God. Whatever is honorable, just, pure, lovely …in other words, trade the bad for the goodness of God.

Prayer: Our Lord help us, for change is difficult. Grant us courage to try the higher road of life. Amen.