Rev. Dan Safarik: Don’t miss the joy of the journey

Some years ago Robert J. Hastings wrote a classic essay called “The Station.” In the essay, he reminds us it’s not enough to long for some happy ending out in the future because there’s so much joy in the journey right now.

Here’s some of what he wrote:

“Tucked away in our subconscious minds is an idyllic vision. We see ourselves on a long, long trip … traveling by passenger train and out the windows we drink in all the passing scenes … but uppermost in our minds is the final destination. On a certain day … at a certain hour, we will pull into the station. There will be bands playing and flags waving. And once we get there so many dreams will come true … so many wishes will be fulfilled. How restlessly we pace the aisles, detesting the minutes for loitering … waiting, waiting, waiting for the station. ‘When we reach the station that will be it,’ we cry … then I shall live happily ever after!”

The problem is once we get “it,” then “it” disappears. The point of the story is clear: “Relish the moment!” Stop pacing the aisles and counting the miles. Instead climb more mountains, eat more ice cream, go barefoot more often, watch more sunsets, laugh more, cry less.

I need to hear that message so often. Some years ago, I was working every spare minute to finish painting and repairing termite damage on one side of my house. I kept thinking, “If I can just get this one side of the house done — then I’ll be happy. What a sense of accomplishment I’ll feel!” Then I reminded myself, “There will always be more projects and repairs.” I knew I needed to enjoy the process and not focus just on the end. Enjoy the work while I do it (if you can enjoy scraping and painting). Paul was little then; when he came home from school, I tried not to say, “Daddy’s busy, I have to get this done!” Instead I stopped and played a while — it was better for both of us.

In our society, we’re made to feel like a failure if we don’t reach the destination we planned on and all our goals and objectives. In that case, Moses was one of the biggest failures in history. You might recall, for 40 years Moses grappled with cantankerous people. For 40 years he led his people in the wilderness. For 40 years he lived as a nomad struggling to find enough food and water — all for the purpose of getting to the Promised Land.

When they finally were ready to enter the Promised Land, Moses wasn’t able to enter it; but was he a failure? Of course not. What about all those years of commitment and obedience? What about that motley crew of renegade people that Moses shaped into the servant people of God? What about the Ten Commandments he gave people and so much more?

We can have our Promised Land now, not down the road. In John 17:3 we find, “And this is eternal life, that they may know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom you have sent.” The good news is God is with us in the pilgrimage, and we can take great joy in the journey today.

Prayer: Our Lord, help us to not spend so much time longing for “the sweet by-and-by” that we miss the joy of the here and now. Amen.