Rev. Dan Safarik: Easter rock removal business

I saw what will quickly become my favorite Easter cartoon. It shows two Roman soldiers standing outside the empty tomb on Easter morning.

One soldier says to the other, “Well, I guess now the only sure thing is taxes.”

We’re thinking about the two sure things this time of year — death and taxes. Taxes will still be there for sure, but at Easter our whole view of death has changed. One of the symbols of our view of death might be the stone in front of Jesus’ tomb.

The women were coming early in the morning to anoint the body of Jesus. They had been unable to do the ritual anointing because of the Sabbath regulations. As they walked toward the garden tomb they said, “Who will roll away the stone for us?” The stone was large and very heavy. Usually it was a circular stone that rolled in a trough in front of the tomb entrance.

The stone was a huge barrier! Just as the stone seemed to stand in the way for the women that Easter morning, so the stone symbolically stands in the way for many people of a fully formed faith.

Many of us might ask, “Did it really happen?” Easter and eternity are not easy to grasp. I’m reminded of the story of a grandfather who was talking to his grandson one day and said, “Son, eternity is a difficult things to grasp — unless you have waited in a fabric store for your grandmother.”

Easter is not without some doubts; some of Jesus’ followers doubted. One of the most telling Easter passages is found in Matthew 28:17, where Matthew writes, “… they worshiped Him, but some doubted.” They doubted at first but after seeing Jesus alive they were willing to die for their faith as most of the disciples did. They would never die for a lie.

One rock or barrier the Easter story can roll away is doubt; another may be fear. Many people fear the future, especially the fear of dying. Dr. Jim Moore served a large church in Houston, Texas. He tells a story of some minor surgery. He was a little worried. The only surgery he had known previously was when he was a child. He had vivid memories of the ether that they pressed into hi face as he prepared for surgery in those days.

On this occasion they wheeled him into the brilliantly lit operating room. The doctor made some joke about hitting him on the head with a rubber mallet. Then the doctor began to apply medication through a needle in his arm.

“How do you feel, Jim?”

“I feel fine.”

“How do you feel now?”

“Actually I feel quite good.”

A nurse then said to him, “Would you like some ice chips”

Jim responded, “Yes, I would, but I’m not allowed to have anything before surgery.”

She smiled and said, “Honey, you’re in the recovery room. The surgery is over.”

Pastor Moore wrote that death for a Christian is probably like that. You come up to it having to trust those around you and the One above you. Then you go to sleep. Somewhere in heaven somebody taps you on the shoulder and says, “Would you like a cup of ice? Honey, you’re in heaven.”

Easter removes the rock of fear. God is on both sides of the grave.

Prayer: Our Lord, we’re grateful for the reassurance of the Easter message. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.