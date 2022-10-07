Rev. Dan Safarik: Encouragement often in short supply

Have you said these words out loud lately? “Encourage me, Lord, please! I’m longing for it, looking for it, and grieving because I’ve found it in such short supply.”

Have you used these words somewhere in the hallway of your soul?

If the truth were known people are craving some encouragement. I like the way one author puts it — “Hibernating in the den of discouragement: Licking your wounds under some heavy, dark clouds that won’t blow away. Thinking seriously about quitting the human race? If so, you are undoubtedly running shy on reinforcement and affirmation these days. You are beginning to wonder not when relief is coming, but if it will ever come, right? Are you feeling riveted to the valley where the sun seldom shines and others seldom care?”

The author of these words then adds, “That’s me more often than you might guess.” Who wrote these words? Charles R. Swindoll, in his book “Encourage Me.” Swindoll is a gifted preacher, teacher and author. When I read those words I was encouraged right on the spot. I figured if a solid Christian person like Chuck feels that way sometimes then I’m just normal when I feel that way.

The good news is that we have lots of reasons to take heart! The Lord God can and will lift you up. No pit is so deep that God is not deeper still. And when you receive the encouragement you need won’t you remember to pass it on? There may be someone close by who may be ready to give up the search!

Parents are in a unique situation to change the world by their encouragement of their children. Some years ago there was a poem in the Family Circle by Diane Loomas with wisdom for parents. The poem is title “If I Had My Child to Raise Over Again.”

“If I had my child to raise all over again

I’d finger paint more, and point the finger less.

I’d do less correcting, and more connecting.

I’d take my eyes off my watch, and watch with my eyes.

I would care to know less and know to care more.

I’d take more hikes and fly more kites.

I’d stop playing serious and seriously play.

I’d run through more fields and gaze at more stars.

I’d do more hugging, and less tugging.

I would be firm less often, and affirm much more.

I’d build self-esteem first, and the house later.

I’d teach less about the love of power,

And more about the power of love.

It matters not whether my child is big or small,

From this day forth, I’ll cherish it all.”

There are many ways we can receive encouragement and also many ways to give it. The world needs more encouragement from God and from each of us.

Prayer: Our Lord, please do encourage our spirits by your Holy Spirit. Somehow help us to sense those nearby who may be ready to give up their search. Amen