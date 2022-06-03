Rev. Dan Safarik: Faith — sticking to the job

Even those who dislike baseball showed some interest when Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s record of playing 2,130 consecutive games more than 25 years ago.

At first, some asked, “What is the big deal about this?” It seemed like the adult equivalent of the perfect-attendance award in grade school. What did he actually do?

But think about it. Think about doing something 2,131 times, never missing once — not for injury, illness, fatigue, discouragement or slumps. Sometimes the hardest thing we ever have to do in this life is just to show up, and then keep showing up after that.

Ripken, who was the shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles baseball team, was not the fastest player, not the best hitter, not the best fielder. No, those are very limited definitions of being exceptionally good. In celebrating Ripken’s record, we celebrate the importance of consistency, continuity, commitment, dwelling and just plain showing up.

Much of our life consists of doing the same thing. The teacher teaches the same students. The business person goes to the same place of business every day. The farmer does the same chores day after day. The highest glory in life comes from completing our monotonous duties and minor chores with patience and perseverance.

Many places in the Bible give a high place to perseverance. Jesus once told a parable about a man who was given something to take care of and the man used it well and multiplied what he was given. The man’s boss came back from a trip and found the man being faithful with what he had. The boss said, “Well done good and faithful servant.”

Pastor Glendon E. Harris tells the following story about sticking to the job:

“My grandfather passed away when I was 14 and I accompanied my mother from our home in Montana to North Dakota for the funeral. Grandpa had emigrated from Germany in his youth and homesteaded near the small town of Watford City. He was a true pioneer in that remote northwest corner of the state.

“On the day of the funeral, I got a haircut at the local barbershop. No one knew who I was or even asked for that matter. While waiting my turn, I listened to the barbershop talk of the others waiting for haircuts or a shave. The barber addressed the men in the shop, ‘You fellows all getting trimmed up for the funeral this afternoon?’

“He was referring to my grandfather’s service. Some were and some weren’t, but it opened a bit of conversation on the life of my deceased grandfather. Thankfully it was all positive and good (it usually is when someone dies), but I knew my grandfather had been respected in the community.

“They commended him as a real pioneer, and one man used a term I had never heard before. He said my grandfather was a ‘sticker.’ I knew right away what it meant; it referred to those homesteaders who stuck to their land even when the going got tough and dreams were dashed with the reality of crops succumbing to hail, grasshoppers, lack of rain, and other adversities that caused many homesteaders to give up and return to their former home.

“I remember one man summing up the conversation with the comment, ‘This area wouldn’t have been developed it weren’t for stickers like him.’”

Prayer: Our Lord, may we find the glory of the mundane. Give us strength to stay faithful. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

