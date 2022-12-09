Rev. Dan Safarik: Finding comfort at Christmas

At the beginning of a class in seminary the professor inquired about a missing student.

A student reported the absent student’s mother had just died. The student’s name was Ed. The professor asked for a show of hands of those who had lost their mother.

Several hands went up and the professor said, “You fellows write notes of comfort to Ed; you know what it’s all about.”

There’s an Old Testament passage that quite often comes up as a recommended reading in the Advent season. It’s Isaiah 40:1-11. It begins with the beautiful words, “Comfort, comfort my people says your God. Speak tenderly to Jerusalem … ”

This passage is part of a whole section in what is called the Book of Consolation (chapters 40-55 of Isaiah). Consolation and comfort are good themes for Christmas. Some feel December is the bleakest time of the year. It’s the darkest month; it’s probably the hardest for people who have lost loved ones. Financially the stresses are the greatest. Alcohol and drug abuse can peak during December as people seek “comfort from the bottle.”

Comfort is usually thought of for those who lose a loved one. Every church has people who need comfort: parents having difficulty with their children, the divorced need it, people who lose jobs need it, people who have financial struggles need it, people who have health problems need comfort. There are probably only a few who don’t need comfort!

“Comfort, comfort my people, says your God.” This Advent message is to remind us that God is working to bring comfort to his people. We also need to be working in this way to help others. What better gift, in this season, than the gift of comfort. “Let me seek not so much to be consoled as to console,” St. Francis wrote in his famous prayer.

Elizabeth Byrd wrote a story in the Guidepost Magazine:

“A widow in our congregation, with the help of three others, has dedicated herself to getting people through what she calls, the second phase of sorrow.

“‘What do we do?’ We invite the bereaved person to our homes on nights which would ordinarily be heartbreakers — on anniversaries or birthdays, and, of course, on Christmas. None of these people suspect what we are doing. Later, when they are better adjusted, we invite them to be members. Thus far we have 46 — a chain that is constantly growing, linked by a common need to comfort and be comforted.”

Prayer: Our Lord, it is hard to stand at the side of people who need comfort. Remind us to say very little but only to be there for others. Amen.