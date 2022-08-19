Rev. Dan Safarik: Finding inspiration to keep going

I was out walking recently when I came to a busy intersection. I decided to cross the street while there was a car about a block away. I was getting pretty tired before I got there so I was hoping I had enough energy to beat the car.

About that moment I looked down and saw a dead squirrel laying in the street beside me where he had scurried to cross the street. After looking at that little flattened piece of fur I suddenly had all kinds of energy to sprint across the road. It was one of those moments of inspiration we need to finish what we’ve set out to do.

Bob Kuechenberg was one of the all-time great players in the history of the Miami Dolphins football team. When he was young he was having a difficult time deciding whether or not to go to college.

In a Newsweek magazine interview he said, “My father and uncle were human cannonballs in the carnivals. My father told me, ‘Go to college or be a cannonball.’ Then my uncle came out of the cannon, missed the net and hit the Ferris wheel. I decided to go to college.”

There are many ways in which we find inspiration in life. Sometimes we have to try digging ditches or similar kinds of jobs to be inspired to go back to school for additional training. We might say much of our inspiration follows only after perspiration. The harder we work the more likely motivation and insight will tend to follow. Thomas Edison was a good example. Edison tried 600 times to develop a good light bulb before he was inspired with the right combination of elements.

There are many other sources of inspiration. Music can move us and inspire us in ways that nothing else can. What a lift we get from some anthems in church. It’s like a little piece of heaven on earth. One of the other great sources of inspiration are special times with children. Kids have a refreshing way of cutting through the dull and boring parts of life.

Like other parents, I have enjoyed many times with my kids as they’re growing up. I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to enjoy my son Paul, as much as the other kids when we first found out he had Down syndrome. We are fortunate Paul has done very well. Everyday I am amazed at his ability to imitate the things we do and things he comes up with on his own. Kids are one of God’s gifts of inspiration.

The greatest source of inspiration is our faith. I’ve heard so many people tell me their faith in God kept them going through some very difficult times. God sent his own son to inspire us to higher levels of living. Jesus said he came that we might have abundant life. Amazing things happen when people are inspired to a great faith in God.

Some factory workers were on break. One of the men named John had shown a great change in his life after accepting Christ.

One of the guys was trying to shake his faith a little. He asked John, “Do you really believe in all those miracles in the Bible? Do you think Jesus actually turned water into wine?”

John said, “I don’t know if Jesus turned water into wine back then, but I know in my house he turned beer into furniture.”

Prayer: Our Lord, we’re so often in need of inspiration, may we find all our needs met in you. Amen.