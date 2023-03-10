There is a very important place in the Bible. It is referred to as “the potter’s house” in the book of Jeremiah, the 18th chapter. Jeremiah had to find it.

We wouldn’t know how to get to most places unless it has an address. Unless, you lived in McDowell County, West Virginia. In McDowell County, streets have long been unnamed. Roads have remained unmapped. Residents didn’t see the need because everybody knew how to get everywhere.

If you asked for directions in this area, you might be told to turn at “the stone church,” or go past the “old sewing factory” and look for the “dumpster painted like a cow.” The 224 residents of Bartley, West Virginia, still consider the “old grade school” to be a landmark even though it burned down years ago. Addresses are unnecessary in an area where most people know each other and remember exactly where the old grade school used to be.

Times are changing, however, and addresses are finally appearing in rural West Virginia. Now street names like “Get-R-Done” are now on the map, along with “Beer Can Alley” and “Dog Bone Drive.”

All this leads us to wonder how the ancient prophet Jeremiah knew how to get to a specific address to which the Lord sent him. All Jeremiah knew was he had to get to the “potter’s house.” Jeremiah didn’t know why he had to get there. Why didn’t the Lord just tell him what he needed to know?

When Jeremiah got to the potter’s house, he saw the potter working at his wheel. “The vessel he was making of clay was spoiled in the potter’s hand, and he reworked it into another vessel, as seemed good to him.” (Jeremiah 18:4)

Jeremiah realized that the work of the potter was an illustration of how God was shaping the people of Israel. The clay in the potter’s hand was exactly like Israel in God’s hand. (Jeremiah18:6)

We too need to be at the potter’s house. This is the address where God shapes us, makes us and molds us. On the way to this place we may look around and feel our vessel is very imperfect. We don’t want to go to God with chipped edges and broken handles. Here is some advice before we go to visit the potter.

First, when you get there, allow the potter to work with your clay as he chooses. Allow yourself to be shaped and reshaped. Second, don’t worry about the shape you are in now, the potter can reshape you. Third, don’t fixate on the flaws of the past; the potter can purify you. And fourth, don’t stress about wrong turns you’ve made in the past; the potter can help you move in a new direction.

Such transformation can be painful, because we like our old ways. We prefer our own ways. Waiting for God and yielding to God can run counter to our daily routines. But unless we find the potter’s address, we never can be shaped into the people God wants us to be. We’ll end up being less loving, graceful, hopeful and content than we could be.

Prayer: Our Lord, may we be willing, waiting, yielding and still, so your great hands can shape us into a person who is right with you. Amen