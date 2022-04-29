Rev. Dan Safarik: Food for the soul

I found this story by Pastor Eugene Price and I’ve been walking about in the glow of it all day long:

When I was only 20 years old, a first year seminary student at Texas Christian University, I was a student minister of a small northeast Texas church. Not only was I preaching two sermons a week for the little church there, but I also spent Saturdays making calls on the people. Twenty years old, mind you!

My first weekend there, I was sent out to call on a little lady who had been bedfast for five years and wasn’t going to last much longer, I was told. I had no notion exactly what one was supposed to do on a call such as this.

But into the house I went, and there she was, bedfast, but perky and spirited.

“I’m the new preacher,” I said.

“How old are you?” she asked.

“Twenty,” I replied.

“Not very old,” she said.

“It’s as old as I could get in 20 years,” I responded.

“Have you ever called on a dying person before?” she asked.

“No,” I admitted, I hadn’t.

“ Well, I can’t do much,” she said, “but I can tell you how to do that. Did you bring your Bible?” Yes, I had been advised to do that, and so I pulled it out.

“Always start with the fourteenth chapter of John,” she said. “That’s the part about many mansions in the father’s house, and let not your heart be troubled. Then Romans 8 is always good. ‘Not even death can separate us from the love of Christ.’ But whatever you read always end with the Twenty-Third Psalm. It takes care of everything. And if you can learn this little poem, that will be good, too.” And she handed me a clipping of a little poem by Annie Johnson Flint.

So I read for her that afternoon. And on subsequent Saturday afternoons for more than a year, I spent 45 minutes reading aloud from John 14 and Romans 8 and one or two passages I had found on my own, and I always ended with the Shepherd Psalm for the last time for her. But not so. The fact is that she outlasted half the town, living another 15 years and training another eight or 10 young preachers on how to make a call on a dying person — a slowly dying person!

And the poem she shared with me?

God hath not promised skies ever blue,

Flower-strewn pathways all our lives through;

God hath not promised skies without rain,

Joy without sorrow, peace without pain,

But God hath promised strength for the day,

Rest for the labor, light for the way,

Grace for the trials, help from above,

Unfailing sympathy, undying love.

Life will always be a mixture of green pastures and dark valleys, but through it all, God will be there.

Thanks again to Pastor Eugene Price. I enjoy his writing style and humor and especially give thanks for people who share food for my soul. I hope it’s been a spiritual blessing to you too.

Prayer: Our Lord, share with us your grace and peace for the thirsty souls of your children. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

