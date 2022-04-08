Rev. Dan Safarik: God doesn’t write off anybody

I found out recently that not many pastors are ever selected to serve on a jury. Apparently, they seldom make it through the selection process.

Prosecuting attorneys are afraid ministers will be too soft in judgment and defense attorneys believe ministers will be too severe in judgment.

Don’t you feel funny when people put a label on you? For some reason there’s an attraction in all of us to judge other people. Even Jesus was labeled. Some of the people called Jesus a “glutton” and a “winebibber,” a “friend of sinners.” Jesus was in trouble with the scribes and Pharisees because he associated with tax collectors, prostitutes, the blind, the lame, the poor and the unclean.

Jesus told a parable about this. The parable was about a shepherd who had a hundred sheep. One was lost and the shepherd went out to find the one lost sheep. Jesus concludes the story by saying, “I tell you, there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents then over ninety-nine righteous persons who need no repentance.” (Luke 15:7)

Jesus was saying that everyone is precious in God’s sight; God doesn’t write off anyone. Dr. Fred Craddock gave this story a modern twist so we could understand how shocking God’s love is:

“There is a girl who lives up the street from you. There are three girls in the family and the mother and father are divorced. This particular girl is 15. She’s been in trouble with the police; she’s truant at school. She’s been running with the wrong crowd and she has been busted for selling drugs.

“She is sent to a reform school for girls. In her fourth month at the reform school she gives birth to the child she is carrying. And word comes back to your neighborhood that she is being released. You and your neighbors get out in the yard and start cutting the grass — blade-by-blade, watching the girl’s house.

“There is a car in the driveway but that’s not the right one and you’re watching for her mother’s car to drive up. You are about to wear out your grass cutting it blade-by-blade, and it’s getting late. But finally a car drives up.

“The girl gets out and some people from inside the house come running out and they grab her and embrace her and then out comes that little car-chair thing with a baby. And they all take turns holding and hugging and kissing the baby. I mean it’s ridiculous to carry on like that over a wayward girl and her illegitimate child!

“And then other cars pull up and they line both sides of the street so you can’t get a decent car down the street at all. And you can hear their laughter and singing and merriment. They’re having a party; the only reason you go inside is you’re afraid someone’s going to come down the block and say, ‘Hey, she is home; we’re having a party; why don’t you drop by?’ Why I couldn’t go to a party like that! I mean if you start throwing parties for people who came home from reform school with illegitimate children, what’s going to happen?”

The love and acceptance of God is a shock, but hallelujah, it means you and I have a chance too!

Prayer: Our Lord, remind us that you’re perfectly capable of judging situations, it’s not our job. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

