Rev. Dan Safarik: God’s hand is the hand of love

I have long appreciated Dr. Norman Vincent Peale’s emphasis on the power of positive thinking.

However, some preachers accused Dr. Peale of going overboard in his positive presentation of the Gospel. On one occasion Dr. Peale asked a congregation if Jesus were there that day to preach a sermon, would Jesus begin by telling them what miserable lost sinners they were?

Some people were nodding their heads as he asked the question. After a pause, Dr. Peale said, “No, I don’t think so, because deep down in your heart you already know that.” Then he said, “After all, Jesus never called anyone a sinner.” Dr. Peale went on to preach about the positive love of Christ.

That’s the kind of emphasis I appreciate and I think it’s God’s emphasis, too. When the angel of the Lord came to the shepherds to announce the birth of Christ, the angel said, “Unto you is born this day … a Savior.” The angel didn’t say a judge or condemner, or an accuser, but a Savior. Jesus himself said he didn’t come to condemn the world but to save it.

I think the Rev. Fred Craddock explains well, God’s strategy of salvation in sending Christ, in the following story:

A family was out for a drive on a Sunday afternoon. It was a pleasant, relaxing afternoon and they traveled at a leisurely pace down the highway. Suddenly the two children began to beat their father on the back.

“Daddy, Daddy, stop the car! There’s a kitten back there on the side of the road!”

The father said, “So there’s a kitten on the side of the road. We’re having a drive.”

“But Daddy, you must stop and pick it up.”

“I don’t have to stop and pick it up.”

“But Daddy, if you don’t it will die!”

“Well, then it will have to die. We don’t have room for another animal. We have a zoo already at the house. No more animals.”

“But Daddy, are you just going to let it die?”

“Be quiet, children; we’re trying to have a pleasant drive.”

“We never thought our Daddy would be so mean and cruel as to let a kitten die!”

Finally, the mother turns to her husband and says, “Dear, you’ll have to stop.”

He turned the car around, returned to the spot and pulled off to the side of the road. He went out to pick up the kitten.

The poor creature was just skin and bones, sore-eyed and full of fleas; but when he reached down to pick it up, with its last bit of energy the kitten bristled, baring tooth and claw. Ssst! He picked up the kitten by the loose skin at the neck, brought it over to the car and said, “Don’t touch it; it’s probably got leprosy!”

When they got home, the children gave the kitten several baths, about a gallon of warm milk and begged: “Can we let it stay in the house just tonight? Tomorrow we’ll fix a place in the garage.”

The father said, “Sure, take my bedroom; the whole house is already a zoo.”

The children fixed a comfortable bed, fit for a pharaoh.

Several weeks passed. Then one day the father walked in, felt something rub against his leg, looked down, and there was the cat. He reached down toward the cat, carefully checking to see that no one was watching. When the cat saw his hand, it did not bare its claws and hiss; instead it arched its back to receive a caress.

Is that the same cat? No. It’s not the same as that frightened, hurt, hissing kitten on the side of the road. Of course not. And you know as well as I what makes the difference.

Not too long ago, God reached out his hand to bless me and my family. When he did, I looked at his hand; it was covered with scratches. Such is the hand of love …

Prayer: Our Lord, in this special season, we celebrate your salvation which still reaches out to draw us near to your warm love. Amen.