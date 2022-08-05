Rev. Dan Safarik: God’s yardstick of success

In the game of football, we measure success very carefully. In great detail they keep track of yards per carry, yards per pass completion, yards per game and so on. Perhaps that’s where we get the expression “yardstick of success.”

What are some other ways to measure success? The stock market looks to the Dow Jones average. Health care professionals look at a person’s cholesterol, blood pressure, heart rate, etc.

What are God’s yardsticks of success? What does God consider important? Let’s look first at what God does not consider important. God doesn’t measure how much stuff we own. The Bible tells us in Luke 12:15, “… one’s life does not consist in the abundance of possessions.”

The world tries to get us to think the very opposite. I saw a bumper sticker that said, “The one who dies with the most toys wins.” Our possessions can take over our lives.

The last tricycle we bought came with an owner’s manual. Here is honestly a list of things for maintenance. “Oil all moving parts with a good quality 10w30 non-detergent oil every four weeks. Check all the bolts and screws for tightness every 6 weeks. Be sure to carefully instruct your child not to push the tricycle with one foot on the back plate. Don’t ride near a street. Never ride on an incline where they might tip-over. Keep the tricycle out of the sun to prevent paint fading. Keep the tricycle out of the rain to prevent rusting. Be sure to send in the warranty card within 6 weeks. And seat belts not included!”

Sounds like a full-time job!

God’s yardstick of success is how much we serve and give of ourselves. Matthew 16:25 says, “For whoever would save their life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.” And we also find in Matthew 20:27-28, “Whoever would be first among you must be your servant, just as the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve.”

It’s harder to measure an amount of service or giving of ourselves than the possessions we own. At funeral services I try to remind folks that the most important things we leave are relationships. These are bridges of love that connect us. When we’re gone from this world that’s the main thing we leave behind.

When a loved one calls to tell us about a fender bender, we don’t ask first how the car is. We ask how is our family member. Things can always be replaced.

Sometimes I challenge myself and others to try to do a good deed once a week. Perhaps we can do several good things for others. These are the things that have lasting value. It’s our service and our love of others that God measures success by.

Prayer: Our Lord, help us to love people and use things and not get the order mixed up. Amen.