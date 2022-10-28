Rev. Dan Safarik: God will teach us to care for others

Did you ever try to save a newborn baby bird that fell out of a nest?

I wasn’t so sure I wanted to make the effort to save that little bundle of skin and bones we found in our yard when our girls were little. The mouth was about 50% of the bird. Baby birds aren’t nearly as cute as some baby animals. My daughters helped heighten what little compassion I had for the bird. When I saw how much they cared for the bird, I had more feeling for it also.

I was very proud of my kids, back then, the way they cared for the bird that first day. They bought some baby food and an eyedropper, the bird gobbled it up. We tried worms, but that didn’t work very well. Eventually we called wildlife rescue and found an expert on baby birds who promised to care for the bird. We were told it’s very difficult to successfully care for a bird without proper knowledge.

We didn’t know much about what it takes to raise a healthy bird. We needed an expert. Likewise, we aren’t born with the knowledge to care for people very well. Knowing how to care for others doesn’t come naturally for many of us. We need to depend on the experts in caring. We need God to teach us about caring for each other.

The Bible records many examples of God’s special care. One of those is in the Gospel of Matthew, Chapter 10, verse 29, “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? And not one of them will fall to the ground without your Father’s will. But even the hairs on your head are numbered. Fear not, therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows.”

Jesus reminded people — If God cares for the sparrows, how much more does he care for his children. When Jesus spoke to the Jewish people about this kind of care, the people could understand it well. This wasn’t anything new. No nation ever had received the concept of the detailed care of God as the Jews had. They were so impressed with God’s individual care, some believed that every blade of grass had a guardian angel appointed by God.

A lady was interviewed by a census taker several years ago. The census taker asked if she had any children. The woman said yes, “There’s Jenny and Bobby, and Sally, and Joe and …” The census taker interrupted and said, “I don’t want to know their names, just the number.” The mother said, “Well, they don’t have numbers, they have names.”

In a world that keeps track of us by numbers; it’s nice to know God knows us by name. We are never beyond the care of God. God has no limits on his circle of caring. How big do we draw our circle of caring? Do we see ourselves as God’s ministers of caring?

I know Jesus wants us on his care team. Jesus once said to his disciple Peter, “if you love me, care for my sheep.” We are all called to care for others around us. A little tender loving care would go a long way to strengthen marriages and relationships between parents and children. There are hundreds of ways to care for others — praying for others, listening to a problem, taking a meal over, sending cards and letters, singing a song, even offering a cup of water is important. We can learn to care for baby birds and God’s children.

Prayer: Our Lord, on our own we’re not very good at caring, but with You we might even become experts at caring. Amen.