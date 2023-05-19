When I heard the comedian Alan King, he often had a story about how his mother put him on a guilt trip.

“She’d give me two sweaters for my birthday,” he would say, “and the first time I wore one of them, she looks at me sadly and says in her basic tone of voice, ‘the other one you didn’t like?’”

Every so often I like to write and think about the subject of guilt. I don’t really like the subject; I just need to figure out what to do with it. My mother used to say when I was little all she had to do was look a little cross at me, and I’d feel guilty and shape up right away. Since then I’ve gotten used to it a little more. My wife can give me the same look and it doesn’t make me feel so guilty and requires more time for me to shape up!

Feeling guilty is a common experience. People feel guilty about being too rich. People feel guilty about being too poor. People even feel guilty about not feeling guilty.

Dr. Karl Menninger, the famous psychoanalyst, started his book, “Whatever Happened to Sin” with the illustration of a plainly dressed man in the Chicago Loop who (in 1973) pointed at each passerby and yelled, “Guilty!” Menninger observed this man had a strange effect on people. One person turned to strangers walking alongside and said, “How did he know?”

We all feel it. We all have to deal with it, but what to do with it? Guilt can be used in good and bad ways. Guilt can be our salvation or our destruction. Judas, the disciple who betrayed Jesus, drove himself to destruction because of his guilt. Guilt, on the other hand, has caused many to find a new harmony with God and peace with the world.

Constructive guilt is a very good thing. If only Hitler had felt guilty about the concentration camps. Murderers, rapists and thieves should feel guilty about their deeds. Guilt can help us see ourselves as we really are. Too many people try to explain away the guilt of individuals in society.

Archibald MacLeish wrote an outstanding play, “J.B.,” based on the biblical character Job, who suffered without knowing why. He has three comforters come to J.B, just as friends visited the Old Testament character Job.

The modern-day “friends” — a Christian, a Marxist and a psychiatrist — approach J.B., the modern Job, and use the no-guilty approach.

The Christian says, “It’s not your fault. You are a victim of original sin.”

The Marxist tells J.B., “It’s not your fault. You are the victim of economic determination.”

The psychiatrist also absolves J.B. by saying, “It’s not your fault. You are the victim of unconscious drives you can’t control.”

J.B., however, does not accept this no-guilt approach. He sees the value of constructive guilt when he says, “No, I want to be responsible. I want it to be my fault. Because that’s what it means to be a human being. It means to say, ‘I have the power to choose the moral content of my life.’” (Rabbi Samuel M. Stahl in The American Rabbi.

The Bible is a great help in dealing with this area of our lives. Psalm 51: 1-12 is an especially good section to turn to for healing and strength.

Prayer: Our Lord, help us not to suppress or ignore the guilt we experience but let it lead us constructively toward regeneration and responsibility as caring adults. Amen