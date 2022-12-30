Rev. Dan Safarik: Harriet, Grandpa … and hope

Some time ago, a 7-year old girl named Harriet lost her grandfather. His heart attack made it seem so sudden. Harriet never got to tell him how much she loved him, how much she loved his stories, how much she loved making homemade ice cream with him.

Then, a few weeks after her Grandpa died, on a beautiful October afternoon, Harriet came home from a birthday party with a blue helium-filled balloon. She rushed to her room to write a letter.

“Dear Grandpa, I hope this letter finds you happy with God. Since you have been gone I have thought about you every day. I miss you. Polly had a birthday party and that’s where I got this blue balloon. Take care of yourself and write me a note. Lots of love, Harriet. P.S. If God doesn’t like homemade ice cream just put it in the freezer. I’ll be up there someday myself.”

She addressed the letter simply, “Grandpa Barnett, Heaven Up High.” She put on a return address and told her mother she was sending a letter to Grandpa. Her mother watched with tears in her eyes as the balloon barely cleared the big oak tree.

It was the first week of December as a farmer named Henry in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was feeding his cattle. He noticed a blue balloon hanging from a fence post. He read the letter from Harriet in Racine, Wisconsin, over a thousand miles away.

Five years earlier, Henry’s wife had died. His life slowly withered away. Nothing could fill the emptiness of his heart. Henry couldn’t see much in life to live for. Depression had gotten the best of him. After his wife’s death, he quit going to church. Then he let himself go, didn’t shave, didn’t bathe much, wore the same clothes over and over. But then he found the balloon.

On Dec. 20, little Harriet got a letter. It was from Henry in Pennsylvania.

“Dear Harriet, Your grandpa got your letter and he’s doing just fine. Since they don’t find it necessary to keep material things up there, he passed it down to me and asked me to write. It was a nice thing for him to do. You see, I used to think God didn’t care very much about us people. I figured it was up to us to make life as good as we could for ourselves because that was all there was to it. But I was wrong. When your letter came to me, I realized how important it is for us to trust in some things we can’t see or touch, like you did with your letter.

“I just got back from church where our pastor used the Bible verse that said, ‘a little child shall lead them.’ I just wanted you to know that your letter opened my eyes. I wasn’t seeing things too clearly, but your letter helped me back to God.

“Oh, good news! God loves homemade ice cream and up there you can have as much as you want! (signed) Sincerely, Henry Stewart (also a grandpa).”

(From Barry Johnson, Coming Home. First Community Church, Columbus, Ohio)

I think we need lots of stories about Hope and this was one of the best I found.

Prayer: Our Lord, we wonder also about things we can’t see or see clearly; sharpen our vision and put hope in our hearts. Amen.