Some of you might remember Ted Turner’s famous suggestion that we do away with the Ten Commandments. In their place he recommended substituting the Ten Commandments with the Ten Voluntary Initiatives!

There does seem to be a natural impulse for us to turn a negative (thou shalt not) into a positive (voluntary initiatives). But, there are some areas where this cannot be done.

We can’t just have voluntary commandments. There should be nothing voluntary about a stoplight. For a society to work it requires a framework of do’s and don’ts. Since the time of Moses, our obligations have been summed up by laws known as the Ten Commandments.

A confirmation student was asked to list the Ten Commandments in any order. He wrote, “3,6,1,8,5,9,2,10 and 7.” The order, of course isn’t all that important, but the content, or substance of the commandments is. They are God’s divine law.

The word commandment appears more than 180 times in the Old Testament. The people were encouraged to keep (literally guard) the commandments. Far from being burdensome, the commandments are the psalmist’s “delight” and “love”. Indeed, in the Ten Commandments, God calls those who observe the commandments “those who love me.” (Exodus 20:6)

There was a businessman notorious for his ruthlessness. He announced to Mark Twain, “Before I die I mean to make a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. I will climb Mount Sinai and read the Ten Commandments aloud at the top.” “I have a better idea,” said Twain. “You could stay home in Boston and keep them.”

The German poet Heinrich Heine stood with a friend before the Cathedral of Amiens in France. “Tell me, Heinrich,” said his friend, “Why can’t people build piles (cathedrals) like this anymore?”

Replied Heine, “My dear friend, in those days people had convictions. We moderns have opinions. And it takes more than opinions to build a Gothic cathedral.” The commandments of God are the foundation upon which to build our human cathedrals.

The Ten Commandments deal with two basic areas that need control: the words we utter, and the thoughts we think. Commandments 1,3,5 and 9 have to do with words. Commandments 2,4,6,7,8 and 10 pertain to our thoughts.

Our society needs to turn back to acceptable behavior. We need to live out the basic intention of the Ten Commandments. I think all 10 can be summed up in Psalm 19:14, “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer.”

Prayer: Our Lord, thank you for the guidance of your law. May we obey your laws and find them our “delight”. Amen