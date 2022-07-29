Rev. Dan Safarik: Is it man-made or God-made?

Here are some ridiculous questions people have asked park rangers at the Grand Canyon National Park:

Is this man-made?

Do you light it up at night?

I bought tickets for the elevator to the bottom, where does it go?

Is the mule train air-conditioned?

So where are the faces of the presidents?

At Everglades National Park there were these question:

Are the alligators real?

Are the baby alligators for sale?

Where are the rides?

What time does the two o’clock bus leave?

At Yellowstone National Park there were a lot of questions about Old Faithful:

Does it erupt at night?

How do you turn it on?

When does the guy who turns it on get to sleep?

People are amazing. The truth is often stranger than fiction and funnier too. Do you remember all those teachers in school tried to tell us, “There is no such thing as a stupid question.” A lot of people seem to be working overtime to prove those teachers wrong!

Of all the questions asked of the park rangers the one I find most ridiculous was the question asked at the Grand Canyon, ”Is it man-made?” I would pick that as the strangest question because I cannot imagine anyone looking at any portion of the Grand Canyon and wondering if people dug it out. (Someone who has never tried to dig a ditch before must have asked this.)

Have you ever looked at the Rocky Mountains and asked, “Is it man-made?” Have you ever been on the east or the west coast and watched the waves breaking on the beach and asked, “Is it man-made?”

It is pretty clear there are no designer labels on the world around us. God did not need to put labels on everything. The beauty of this universe shouts out the praise of the creator. Psalm 19, verse 1, proclaims, “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament show his handiwork.”

The beauty and majesty of this world makes it clear that we were not man-made. Everything points to a brilliant, and purposeful creator, but creation can be fickle and hurt us too. With tornadoes, fires and floods we cannot tell if God cares. Only the Bible completes the message and helps us to know how we can fit into the marvelous creative plan of God. Only the Bible can tell us the creator loves us.

Prayer: Our Lord, we thank you for your patience with us even when we ask you ridiculous questions and wonder about what is so obvious to you. Amen.