Rev. Dan Safarik: Jesus — a man who helped others believe

In Jesus’ day there were a number of men who claimed to be prophets or even the Messiah, but they eventually all fell away. They weren’t the real deal!

Did you hear about the wealthy Dallas oilman who went on vacation to Hawaii? He went to the beach one afternoon to discover his wife had been rescued from the surf … and was being revived by the lifeguard. “What are you doing to her?” he asked.

The lifeguard replied, “Giving her artificial respiration.”

“Artificial nothing!” the oilman shouted. “Give her the real thing. We can afford it.”

Jesus was the real deal, not artificial. Jesus came into the world to help others believe in God. The Bible records in John 1:12, “But to all who receive Jesus, who believe in his name, he gave power to become children of God.”

People could tell Jesus was no “quick way to heaven” preacher. Jesus had an air of authority. Jesus could speak personally about God like no one else. Jesus helped everyone believe. Jesus encouraged the doubters. Jesus forgave the sinners. Jesus could sense people’s greatest need and he touched them there. It was easier to believe when people were with Jesus.

A long time ago in London, England, there was a group of kids who always played together. One child was a 10-year-old girl named Virginia. Unfortunately Virginia got sick and died. Her parents asked the children she played with to please come up with some words to put on her headstone. They thought about it and finally came up with, “It was easier to be good when we were around Virginia!”

It was easier to believe in God when people were around Jesus. When people met Jesus they went away praising God, they went away amazed, they went away with greater faith.

Jesus not only helped people believe for the first time but also come back to God if they were distant. Most of us find ourselves needing to return to our belief at various times. Henry Nouwen, the great writer and Catholic theologian wrote, “My life drifts away from God. I have to return. My mind wanders. I have to return. Returning (he concludes) is a life-long struggle.”

There are many ways we can all fall away. Some of us got lost in college, suffering from intellectualism. Some of us lose God in a crowd of cynics and scoffers. We may lose God in troubles and disappointments. Many lose God in good fortune, wealth or success. Most lose God through sheer indifference.

The good news is, God wants us back.

Prayer: Friend Jesus, thank you for all you went through to help us believe. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org