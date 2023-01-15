Rev. Dan Safarik: Jesus treats us special

Do you remember when they had old-fashioned Sunday school picnics?

It was before air-conditioning. They said, “We’ll meet at Sycamore Lodge in Shelby Park at 4:30, Saturday. You bring your supper and we’ll furnish the tea.”

But you came home at the last minute and when you got ready to pack your lunch, all you could find in the refrigerator was one dried-up piece of bologna and just enough mustard in the bottom of the jar so that you got it all over your knuckles trying to get to it. And there were just two stale pieces of bread. So, you made your bologna sandwich and wrapped it in some brown bag and went to the picnic.

When it came time to eat, you sat at the end of a table and spread out your sandwich. But the folks next to you — the lady was a good cook and she had worked all day and she had fried chicken, baked beans and potato salad and homemade rolls and homemade chocolate pies. And they spread it all out beside you. And there you were with your bologna sandwich.

But they said to you, “Why don’t we put it all together?” “No, I couldn’t do that, I just couldn’t even think of it,” you murmured, embarrassed.

“Oh, come on! There’s plenty of chicken and plenty of pie, and plenty of everything — and we just love bologna sandwiches. Let’s just put it all together.” And so you did and there you sat — eating like a king when you came like a pauper. (Sunday school Picnic by Bob Benson)

Jesus has a way of treating people like they were special to him. This was always obvious when Jesus fed the multitudes. One of those occasions was in the book of Matthew 14:12-21. A crowd of people surrounded Jesus. Even in the midst of many, Jesus made each one feel like he cared individually for them. Jesus was able to communicate the personal invitation: “Come and rest, come and follow, come and drink, come and dine, come away with me and leave that crowd and be with me.”

Jesus knew his people. Jesus had compassion for the crowds. Jesus’ compassion is not just love at a distance. Jesus cares deeply for what we are muddling through right now! Jesus isn’t just concerned about some future glory, pie in the sky by and by. Jesus is concerned about bread and fish now! When evening comes and we’re still hungry, it is not just a peaceful rest that we need; it’s fish and chips. Jesus knew his people, he knew they needed to eat and that they needed to wait on others (an important part of this story).

What the people got that day might be called Jesus bread. Like a Chinese fortune cookie, Jesus bread always comes with a message. “I will be with you to the ends of the earth.” “I will never leave you or forsake you.” This is what I’m giving you … hope.” “This is what I’m giving you … help.”

Like the Sunday school picnic, it’s still possible to come like a pauper and eat like a king.

Prayer: Our Lord, in Sunday school we learned, “Jesus loves me, this I know.” When we are older we need to hear, “Jesus knows me, this I love.” Amen