Rev. Dan Safarik: Lent a time for spiritual progress

The teacher asked the pupils to tell the meaning of loving-kindness. A little boy jumped up and said, “Well, if I was hungry and someone gave me a piece of bread and butter, that would be kindness. But, if they put a little jam on it, that would be loving-kindness!”

I like the way that boy thinks. It also shows a certain amount of maturity. He’s growing in his understanding. I loved it when my kids showed progress in their perception of the world. I especially was thrilled when I could see spiritual progress in their faith.

We are supposed to grow spiritually over time. I’ve seen a lot of folks who never left the “Sunday School of faith.” There’s nothing wrong with a Sunday school faith, but I believe God intends for us to grow and grow and grow.

Lent is supposed to be a time of spiritual growth. The Apostle Paul wrote about this in Philippians 3:8-14. Paul is encouraging spiritual growth with words like “attain,” “press on,” “straining forward,” “the goal,” “gain” and “the upward call.”

Paul urged his congregation with the imagery of running a race, “… but one thing I do, forgetting what is behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on to the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus”(Phil. 3:13-14) He adds, “Let those who are mature be thus minded.” (v.15)

I keep a spiritual diary of daily reflections on various Bible readings. Sometimes I look back on previous writings and I can see some spiritual progress. But … it seems so slow!

Maybe slow is OK. I like the commentary on Christian life by John Alexander:

“The Christian faith is enormous, endless, all encompassing. It penetrates every nick and cranny of our lives and thought. And that’s exciting. It means we can grow and grow and grow. No matter how much we have learned, tomorrow we will discover a whole new horizon; and another and another.

“Redwood trees are among my favorite things. I love their beauty, their immensity. On the Avenue of the Giants is a plaque to Bernard Baruch. It says he was of the stature of those redwoods. Now I have no idea if that’s true of Baruch, but God intends it to be true of us all. We are to be like redwoods planted by streams of living waters. Immense. Enormous. That’s holiness. So let’s not settle for being dandelions.” (from John Alexander, “An Immense Faith” in Taking Jesus Seriously. March – April, 1986)

Prayer: Our Lord, you must be as proud as any parent when they see their children grow up! Gently remind us to keep growing. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

