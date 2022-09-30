Rev. Dan Safarik: Listen to the voice; let God help

John Killinger tells a powerful story about a man who is all alone in a hotel room in Canada.

The man is in a state of deep depression. He is so depressed he can’t even bring himself to go downstairs to the restaurant to eat.

He is a powerful man usually; the chairman of a large shipping company. But at this moment, he is overwhelmed by pressure and stress and the demands of life. And he lies there on a lonely hotel bed far from home, wallowing in self-pity.

All of his life, he had been fastidious, worrying about everything, anxious and fretful, always fussing and stewing over every detail. And now at mid-life, his stress and anxiety have gotten the best of him, even to the extent that it is difficult for him to sleep and eat. He worries and broods and agonizes about every thing: his business, his investments, his decisions, his family, his health, even his dogs. Then, on this day in his Canadian hotel, he falls apart — he hits bottom.

Filled with anxiety, completely immobilized, paralyzed by his emotional despair unable to leave his room, he says, “I just laid across the bed and moaned out loud, “Life isn’t worth living this way. I wish I were dead!”

And then he wonders what God would think if God heard him talking this way. And then speaking aloud again, he says, “God, it’s a joke isn’t it? Life is nothing but a joke?” Suddenly, it occurs to the man this is the first time he’s talked to God since he was a boy.

He is silent for a moment and then begins to pray. He describes it like this: “I just talked out loud about what a mess my life was in, and how tired I was, and how much I wanted things to be different in my life. And do you know what happened next? A voice! I heard a voice say, ‘It doesn’t have to be that way!’ That’s all. I laughed to myself. I thought I must be hearing things. But then I was absolutely certain I had heard those words: ‘It doesn’t have to be that way!’”

He went home and talked to his wife and his brother who is a minister and asked, “Do you think it was God speaking to me?” The brother said, “Of course, because that is the message of the Bible. That’s why Jesus came into the world to show us, ‘It doesn’t have to be that way.’ Jesus Christ can turn your life around if you welcome Him into your heart. He will make you a new person.”

A few days later, the man called his brother and said, “You were right. I’ve had a rebirth. I’m a new man. Christ has turned it around for me.”

Well, this man is prone to anxiety. He still has to work hard. But, now he has a source of strength, and he often remembers the voice: “It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Some of us might want to send this story to a stressed-out person we know, as well as to ourselves!

Prayer: Our Lord, may we too hear your voice speaking the message we need to hear today. Amen.