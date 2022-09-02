Rev. Dan Safarik: Love is an action

If you were accused of being a Christian, would there be enough evidence to convict you?

Every so often it is good to take stock of where we are in life and in love.

There is a wonderful story about a teenager named Johnny. Johnny also happens to have Down syndrome. Johnny asked his dad to teach him how to use the computer because he had an idea he wanted to put in to practice. After several months, Johnny learned to use the computer and he put his plan into action.

Each morning he would get up early, go down to the supermarket and work his shift. Then he would come home and work with his dad at finding love-thoughts he could put into the computer. When he could not find ones he liked, he would make some up. Then they would type all those love-thoughts into the computer, print them out in multiple copies, and cut them out. Johnny would sign his name on the back of each one. The next day as he bagged customers’ groceries, he would put a love-thought for the day in each bag of groceries.

About a month after Johnny started doing this, the manager of the store went on the floor one morning. He noticed the line at Johnny’s checkout counter was more than three times longer than the other line. The store manager went ballistic. He started shouting: “Get more lines open! Hurry up! We need more help up front!”

But the customers said, “No! No! We want to be in Johnny’s lane. We want our love-thought for the day!”

The manager smiled! The customers cheered! And Johnny beamed and took a deep bow!

I like that story. I like it not only because my son happens to have Down syndrome, but also because Johnny found ways to express what people need most, love-thoughts.

Expressing our love can be done in many ways. One way I want to suggest is by using People First language. For example, my son, Paul, is a person first and he happens to have a disability. So I do not refer to Paul as a “Downs kid,” I refer to him as my son who has Down syndrome. Paul is much more than his disability. We would never refer to a child with a broken arm as a “broken-arm kid” or someone with a cleft palate as a “cleft-palate kid.”

One of the ways we can show love for others is in the language we use. A lot of things start with words. If I use love-words, we will have love-thoughts and that will lead us to love-actions. We sure need that! While we are at it, we can sure use some love-attitudes as well.

God has used my son, Paul, to show me the greatest love-attitude I have ever known. Paul is so non-judgmental and accepting of others. We all better stand in the love-thought line so we can get as many as possible.

Prayer: Our Lord, we have such a long way to go to learn about putting love into action, Give us courage and strength. Amen.