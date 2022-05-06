Rev. Dan Safarik: One-liners from Jesus deep in meaning

I ran across a set of puns that are sort of funny one-liners. Here are a few I thought were worth passing on.

-- I know a guy who’s addicted to brake fluid. He says he can stop any time.

--They told me I had type A blood, but it was a “type O”.

-- I’m reading a book about anti-gravity. I can’t put it down.

-- Jokes about German sausage are the wurst.

-- What does a clock do when it’s really hungry? It goes back four seconds.

-- I didn’t like my beard at first. Then it grew on me.

-- I wondered why the baseball was getting bigger. Then it hit me!

Jesus had a set of one-liners. They were short sentences full of double or triple meaning. We can find a list of these in the book of Matthew in the Bible, chapter 5. This is a list we often call the Beatitudes. The first one is: “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” (verse 3)

Sounds pretty important if we get the kingdom of heaven for being poor in spirit. My first thought is, why ‘poor’ in spirit? Wouldn’t it be better to be ‘rich’ in spirit? Bible scholars and students have debated for years about this very special one-liner.

Most would agree that ‘poor in spirit’ would certainly refer to humility, but even more than that. I like one definition I read: “the poor in spirit are those who voluntarily empty themselves so they can be filed with God!” (Homiletics February 2014)

The second one-liner Jesus gave in the Beatitudes is in verse 4: “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” This is a great promise to hold on to when we are in pain from some loss in the world. It is great to know that God cares for the things we mourn. God is very aware of the pain and loss we experience in the world.

We must add one more thing about this Beatitude. It means blessed are those who mourn for the kind of things God mourns for. We might go to Las Vegas and gamble all our money away and be very sorry and mournful about it. God would not share in that kind of mourning.

God’s mourning is also of a global scale as well as an individual one. God mourns greatly for the sin that destroys people like human trafficking and a world with so much violence and so little hope.

The third one-liner Beatitude is in verse 5: “Blessed are the meek for they will inherit the earth.” We tend to think of meekness as wimpiness. We’re supposed to live out a movie called, ‘Diary of a Wimpy Christian.’

When we think of meekness we remember Jesus’ example. His type of meekness is best described as “velvet covered steel.” Imagine an I-beam covered in silk — beautiful, but tough. Someone coined the term — “the terrible meek.” They are terrible because they want nothing, therefore they can’t be tempted or bought, and they are willing to go to any lengths, even unto death, on behalf of others.

You can read more of Jesus’ amazing one-liners in Matthew 5:1-12.

Prayer: Our Lord, may we be open to your life giving words that bring such great joy and blessedness. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

