Rev. Dan Safarik: People love ‘Amazing Grace’

A woman told of seeing a little boy in a shopping mall, all alone and unattended. She thought he was too small to be alone and to not be with a nearby adult.

About that time she heard a voice over the public address system saying: “Will Christopher Walker please come to the big clock in the center of the mall.” She then heard the little boy say: “Darn it, I’m lost again.”

Many of us can identify with being lost during our childhood when we suddenly noticed we were not with our family or friends. This doesn’t just happen in childhood. There are lots of adults who are lost too. Sometimes they know it and sometimes they don’t.

There’s a popular song, which expresses beautifully our sense of feeling lost. One of the lines of “Amazing Grace” says, “I once was lost, but now I’m found.” That line is a reflection of the feeling of the man who wrote it — John Newton.

Newton lived in 18th century England. From the time he was a boy, he was out on the sea. He learned early Bible lessons and prayer at his mother’s knee. But after her death, when he was 7, Newton became a rebellious and contentious young man. He lived a life of violence and abuse; he was a drunkard and a gambler.

Spiritually he profaned everything his mother had taught him. He became a sailor like his father. When he was still a young man he became the captain of his own ship. A ship that brought African slaves to the colonies to work the plantations.

Back in England, between voyages, he went to hear George Whitefield preach and was converted. He realized the evil of his occupation and left it to become a priest in the Church of England where he served the rest of his life as the rector of a little church in a town called Olney. He wrote a number of hymns and one of those was “Amazing Grace.”

“Amazing Grace” has had an incredible popularity for more than 200 years. Even people who aren’t churchgoers find something about this hymn, which touches them. Maybe it’s because the hymn reminds us it is not our achievements, which make us acceptable to God, but rather it is God’s grace.

There is a wonderful story about a man who died and went to heaven. He was greeted by St. Peter who said, “Before I let you in, I have to see if you have accumulated 100 points.”

The man thought about it and said, “Well, I was carried to the church when a baby. I was baptized and later confirmed and I was in church almost every Sunday.”

St. Peter replied, “Good, that’s worth one point.”

“One point!” The frustrated man thought harder. “I was on the Administrative Board for 20 years and I taught Sunday School for 25 years.” “

That’s good,” St. Peter said. “That’s worth another point.”

The man dug even deeper and said, “I’ve tried to be a good person, a good husband and father.”

“Very nice,” St. Peter said. “That’s worth one point.”

Now feeling completely defeated, the man said, “My word, I’ll never get into heaven except by the grace of God!”

St. Peter smiled and said, “That, my friend, is worth 97 points, come on in.”

Prayer: Our Lord, Thank you for the good news of help and hope for all of us. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.