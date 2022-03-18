Rev. Dan Safarik: Prayer, ice cream good for the soul

I have heard it said that God always answers prayers, but the answer may be either “yes,” “no” or “wait.”

We always want the answer to be “yes” but sometimes “no” may be better. Garth Brooks wrote a song about a woman in his life. He tells about how he was in high school and there was a girl he adored. He longed to have her notice him. He prayed fervently that she would become the love of his life.

Years later he looked up this woman to make contact one more time. Shortly after he wrote the song,” (I Thank God for) Unanswered Prayers.”

One of the things Jesus often emphasized about prayer was persistence. He said we “ought to always pray and never lose heart.” No matter what, Jesus said, “keep praying, don’t lose heart, don’t give up.” In some translations of the Bible the words are “pray and don’t faint.” Sometimes I feel more like fainting than praying.

I have seen many times when persistence paid off. Other times it has not paid off — yet. I have some people on my prayer list that I have been praying for for more than 35 years. I guess if the Lord has not given up on me than I need to keep hanging on for others also.

Another thing that is very helpful with prayer is to be specific. Jesus teaches us in his school of prayer to name the concern. Someone said when you are in doubt you ought to mumble. That is not very effective in praying. We need to name the disease or the brokenness. Name the demon. Name the condition.

A man took his family to a restaurant for dinner. His 6-year-old son asked if he could say grace. They bowed their heads and the boy said, “God is good. God is great. Thank you for the food. And I would even thank you more if Mom gets us ice cream for dessert. And liberty and justice for all. Amen.”

Along with the laughter from the other customers nearby, a woman was heard to remark, “That’s what’s wrong with this country. Kids today don’t even know how to pray. Asking God for ice cream. Why, I never!”

Hearing this, the boy burst into tears. He said to his father, “Did I do it wrong? Is God mad at me?” The father held the boy and assured him he had done a terrific job and God was certainly not mad at him.

An elderly gentleman approached the table. He winked at the boy and said, “I happen to know that God thought that was a great prayer.”

“Really?” the boy asked.

“Cross my heart,” said the man. And then in a theatrical whisper he added, indicating the woman whose remark had started the whole thing, “Too bad she never asked for ice cream. A little ice cream is good for the soul sometimes.”

Naturally the father and mother bought the kids ice cream at the end of the meal. The 6-year-old boy stared at his for a moment, and then did a remarkable thing. He picked up his sundae and without a word, walked over and placed it in front of the woman.

With a big smile he told her, “Here. This is for you. Ice cream is good for the soul sometimes, and my soul is good already.”

God has given us the freedom to pray specifically.

Prayer: Our Lord, teach us to pray with persistence and help us to name the situation for which we pray. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik serves part time at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com

