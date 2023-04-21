One grandmother wrote, “I didn’t know if my granddaughter had learned her colors yet, so I decided to test her. I would point out something and ask what color it was. She would tell me and was always correct. It was fun for me, so I continued. At last, she headed for the door saying, ‘Grandma, I think you should try to figure out some of these colors yourself!’”

I love to play games and do activities with my grandkids. They are so smart. We have seven grandchildren and six are granddaughters. I used to tell my grandson, “Isaac, you know you’re my favorite grandson.” Soon he caught on and said, “Grandpa, I’m your only grandson.” All my grandchildren are special in their own way.

One of the special stories we sometimes read after Easter is the incident along the road to Emmaus. You can find it in Luke 24:13-35 or Mark 16:12-13. It’s an amazing story of Jesus walking with two of his disciples from Jerusalem to the town of Emmaus. Along the way the disciples don’t recognize that it is Jesus. Jesus asked questions about what had happened in Jerusalem. They talk to him about how they had hoped Jesus would be the Messiah. But Jesus was put on trial, then crucified, and was buried. They had heard a report that Jesus was alive again.

The disciples asked Jesus to stay with them at Emmaus and join in the evening meal. When Jesus took the bread and blessed it, suddenly they realized it was Jesus himself. Jesus then disappeared from their sight. The next part is my favorite. They said, “Wasn’t it like a fire burning in us when he talked to us on the road…”

We don’t know why the disciples suddenly realized it was Jesus. It could be they saw the scars in his hands. It could be they recognized the words Jesus had always used or the manner in which he held the bread.

The most important thing was the relationship they had with Jesus. They had built a relationship with the Lord that meant more than anything. Relationships are bridges of love with other people. Especially at the end of life we realize that’s about all we have. The material possessions don’t matter much anymore. So we need to do everything we can to keep our relationships strong. We need to share ourselves with others.

There was a grandfather visiting with his grandson; the boy asked, “Grandpa, how old are you?” Grandpa was teasing and said, “I’m really not sure.” “Look at your underwear Grandpa,” he advised, “Mine says I’m 4-6.”

Prayer: Our Lord, help us to silence the world clamoring for our attention so we can focus on the important connections we have with others. Amen.