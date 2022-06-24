Rev. Dan Safarik: Seeking rest for the weary

Seems like there’s an epidemic of weariness going on! People are busy. Time is the tyrant that drives us until we feel out of shape physically and spiritually.

A woman was talking on the phone to her friend. “I feel like my body has gotten totally out of shape, so I got my doctor’s permission to join a fitness club and start exercising,” she says, “I decided to take an aerobics class for seniors. I bent, twisted, gyrated, jumped up and down, and perspired for an hour. But, by the time I got my leotards on, the class was over!”

The fatigue and weariness is not necessarily a result of too much hard work. Fatigue is an experience of spiritual weariness. Most of these issues are really as a result of a life out of focus. We have too many conflicting interests. Conditions of disorder and chaos produce fatigue and weariness and anxiety.

The remedy for weariness is rest. Not just rest from our labors but a rest that renews us. We need the kind of rest that God took from creating the world. Genesis 2:2 tells us that “God rested from his labors.” Was God too tired to go on? I don’t think so. God’s rest was to step back and look at creation and probably even to celebrate the beauty.

Rest that renews us is not primarily physical rest, but the rest that put order into confusion. Rest helps us find a goal in disoriented activities. Biblical illustrations of this principle are many. When God established the world after the flood, God gave it a rest (Genesis 8:20-22). When Israel received a king to secure the land, rest was established (I Chronicles 22:9). When the Exodus delivered Israel from Egyptian slavery, Israel was promised rest in a new land (Joshua 21:43-44). When Israel experienced her second captivity in Babylonian exile, weariness set in to replace her rest (Lamentations 1:3) The Gospels speak of rest through Jesus Christ (Matthew 11:28). And rest is promised to the church in the end when persecutions and struggles are over (Revelations 14:3)

Over the recent Memorial Day weekend, most of us got an extra day of rest. It really helps to get an extra day of rest. I’ve noticed quite a few people consider that weekend a good time to skip church and get three or four days away from work.

I think it’s foolish to skip church and an opportunity for worship. Worship I think is one of the best ways to rest in a way that renews us. (Not from sleeping in church.) Worship helps us to draw aside from the world to refocus on what’s important. Worship gives meaning to all the areas of our lives. Worship is the glue that helps draw families together.

The remedy for weariness is rest. Not just ceasing from activities, but rest that gives order and direction and a goal. It’s a rest that relaxes us from anxiety and chaos in our carefully planned lives.

Prayer: Our Lord, may our labors find their meaning through a rest that renews and refocuses our lives. Amen

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

