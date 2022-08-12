Rev. Dan Safarik: Some things only helped by praise

When my daughter Katie was 3 years old, I remember having a deep theological discussion. Katie was asking questions about a picture I have above my desk in the basement. It’s the famous picture of Jesus on the road to Emmaus with two of his disciples.

During our discussion Katie surprised me when she said, “God came to our house and loved us and made us feel good.”

Katie already understood the heart of the gospel. God came to us and loved us. That’s the message in a nutshell, but it’s all we need. We still need to respond to that message. The most natural way to respond is with praise, with worship, with awe, with reverence.

The reason I like to read the book of Psalms in the Bible is because it fulfills my need to praise God. Some things only praise can help. A lot of us spend a great deal of time trying to figure out our Christian duty and responsibility in this life. We probably don’t spend enough time simply enjoying our relationship with God.

I wonder if being able to praise God is a lost art. The people of the Old Testament seemed to be able to really do it up right. They praised God with trumpets, and drums and cymbals and processions. When is the last time any of us have been in a procession for the sole purpose of praising God?

Now we usually praise God through our singing in church services. John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist Churches, offers some suggestions in one of his first books of Hymns in 1761. They would be good today to help our singing and praising.

“Sing lustily and with good courage. Beware of singing as if you were half dead or half asleep; but lift up your voice with strength … Sing in time. Whatever time is sung be sure to keep with it. Do not run before or stay behind it … and take care not to sing too slow. This drawling way naturally steals on all who are lazy; and it is high time to drive it out from us, and sing all our tunes just as quick as we did at first.”

Wouldn’t it be great if praising God was as natural as breathing? It was so natural to an old circuit riding preacher that he had trained his horse to start with the words, “Praise the Lord,” and to stop the horse he said, “Amen.”

When he sold the horse he instructed the new owner about how to start and stop the horse. The cowboy said, “Praise the Lord” and he was on his way. Things went fine until they came to a cliff. The cowboy couldn’t remember the word to stop the horse; he shouted, “Whoa.” “Stop,” “Hold it” and “That’s enough.” Finally he remembered. “Amen,” he yelled just as they got to the edge. The cowboy wiped his brow and said, “Praise the Lord.”

There are only a few times when praising God is not the best thing to do. Ordinarily, usually remembering to give thanks and praise will help keep everything else in order.

Prayer: Our Lord, we do offer you our praise, and thanks, our worship and adoration. Amen.