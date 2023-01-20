Rev. Dan Safarik: Start home a new way

We are living in very uncertain times for many of us. Isaac Watts wrote a powerful hymn in 1714 in England in a time of national anxiety.

The most familiar words of the hymn are these: “O God our help in ages past our hope for years to come.”

We might need to remember these words for some of our discouraging days.

Just as God has been our help in the past — in all generations, so God is our hope for the years to come. Psalm 78:7 says, “So that they should set their hope in God, and not forget the works of God.” If God can be claimed as our help — to this point and time, God can also be claimed as our hope for the future.

A Christian woman was trying to share a little hope on the bus she rode every day. There was a man who got on the bus who appeared to be very poor and down on his luck. So she felt sorry for the man, but did not know what to do. Finally one day the man got on the bus and came to the only vacant seat available — the one next to this woman.

She summoned all of her Christian courage, reached into her purse, and pressed $5 into his hand. “Never despair!”

A few days later the man got on the bus again and came directly to her seat with a smile on his face. He sat down and handed her $40.

“What’s the meaning of this?” she exclaimed. “The meaning, madam is that ‘Never Despair’ won in the fifth race by 8 to 1 odds!”

Some people put their hope in winning on the horses. Other people put their hope in different kinds of things. The only sure bet is to put our hope in God.

Jesus is strong, rock-like, and dependable. The Bible reminds us to build our lives on a solid rock foundation. The only other choice is to build on the sand. Building on sand looks easy and quick, but it doesn’t last for the storms of life.

A pastor tells of a young sailor who came to see him in his office one day. The sailor was about as dejected and low as he could get. He told of how he had been a defiant atheist and cynic for many years. He had rejected God. In one memorable gesture, he had thrown a Bible in a trashcan.

“Lately, however,” he continues, “I have sensed something happening to me. It was as though God is knocking on my heart. Do you think God might be trying to get through to me? Could God still care about me after all the angry bitterness I have flung his way?”

“That’s exactly what I think,” the pastor responded.

The young sailor asked for a Bible, and the pastor gave him one. They prayed together and the sailor left. Six months later the pastor received a letter from the sailor who was out at sea.

“I have read the Bible every day since we talked in your office. I have accepted Jesus Christ into my heart. Jesus is real for me now, and God is very near.” (From Don Shelby)

Prayer: Our Lord, thank you for the help in the past and the hope to face the future. We so need your solid presence. Amen.