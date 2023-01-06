Rev. Dan Safarik: The challenge of change in a new year

When looking at the subject of change, I am reminded of Dizzy Dean broadcasting a baseball game.

He told about the wife of a baseball player who had left him a note. Evidently, he was a “rookie” when it came to changing the baby. The note read: “Lay the diaper out like you would a baseball diamond, bring centerfield down to home plate put the baby in the pitcher’s mound and bring first, third and home together and pin. P.S. If the game gets rained out, start all over again.”

When we think about changes around us, we are reminded that changes take place faster now than any point in history. How do we deal with so many changes in life? Where are we going to find something that will help us cope with the challenges of change?

We are fortunate to have more spiritual resources than we realize. There are several principles that can help us face the challenges of change that we find in the life of Jesus.

First, Jesus showed us how to be respectful of the past. Jesus said, “I have come to fulfill the law, not to abolish it.” (Matthew 5:17) Jesus had great respect for the law. Jesus appreciated those who had gone before him. Jesus knew the history of God’s people. He knew very well the Psalms, the prophets, and the great leaders of the faith. Jesus held on to the inspiration of the past and let that guide him toward the future.

Second, Jesus was all about the future. Jesus’ favorite subject was the kingdom of God. Jesus talked often about preparing for the future and the present reality of the kingdom. When Jesus met the tax collector, Zacchaeus, in the sycamore tree, Jesus didn’t go over Zacchaeus’ past. Zacchaeus knew his past. Jesus was concerned about Zacchaeus’ future.

There is a story that John Rehed tells in one of his books that talks about a man who was traveling one direction and he stopped and asked a young lad, how far is it was to a certain town. The boy replied, “the way you are going it’s 23,000 miles, but if you turn around it’s only three miles.” The future is all about good decisions now.

Third, Jesus was not afraid of change. Jesus advocated for change. Jesus called people to go more onward and upward in their faith in God. He knew that would require change. Perhaps best of all, Jesus was willing to walk with people in the changes of their lives.

I’ll admit I am afraid of some of the changes going on around us. The world seems to have more terrorists and extremists than ever. Violence seems to be the first response in our country too. I’m scared for the future of my grandkids. In the church nowadays, almost no twenty-year-olds are attending worship. Many other changes leave life all up in the air from what we used to know.

Fortunately, even though many things change, the one constant is Jesus Christ, the same yesterday, today and forever. One of the most exciting promises ever given was 2 Corinthians 5:17, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come!”

Prayer: Our Lord, may our trust be in the power of Jesus to enable us to live in a changing world with unchanging principles in an unchanging Savior. Amen.