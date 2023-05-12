I was interested in what Lucy had to say to Charlie Brown in a recent “Peanuts” cartoon strip.

She said, “I have examined my life and found it to be without a flaw. Therefore, I’m going to hold a ceremony and present myself with a medal. I will then give a moving acceptance speech. After that, I’ll greet myself in the receiving line.” Then she concludes, somewhat sadly, “When you’re a saint, you have to do everything yourself.”

We’d all like to think we’ve reached Lucy’s level of perfection. There’s a verse in the Bible that reminds me to keep working at my Christian life. It’s a very intriguing verse that Paul shares in the book of Philippians 2:12, “Work out your own salvation with fear and trembling.”

That phrase brings up a number of interesting questions about its meaning. Does it suggest that there is some way in which we earn our salvation by working at it? Can we lose our salvation if we stop working at it? I’m not completely sure what it means. I know one thing, I can sure identify with the fear and trembling part when I officiate at a funeral or wedding or call on people I don’t know. Fear and trembling have been frequent companions for me as I’m sure they are for you as well.

I’d like to suggest one way the verse could be understood. It means to move on in our faith. We must keep trying to make progress. William Barclay, the famous Biblical scholar, wrote of this verse, “The great tragedy of so many of us is that we are never really any further on. Our life is ever marked by the same faults and mistakes.” We know the value of working out for the body, why should it seem strange we need to keep working out with the spirit?

There is an old story about two brothers who were thieves. One dark night, they went to a neighbor’s sheepfold and stole two of his sheep. The dogs were on guard, but they knew the brothers and did not sound an alarm.

A light snow had fallen, however, and the young men left their footprints in the snow. They were tracked down, found guilty and branded according to the custom of the village by a mark on their foreheads. The initials “ST” were put on their foreheads meaning “Sheep Thief.”

One of the brothers left home to escape the shame of his past. But sooner or later, someone would find out what the “ST” stood for, and he would be recognized for the thief that he was.

The other brother stayed home. He lived honestly. He worked hard and tried to compensate for his wrong by serving the poor and the oppressed among his neighbors. Years later when a stranger came to the village, he noticed the letter ”ST” emblazoned on the man’s forehead and asked one of the natives what it stood for. He said it all happened so long ago he had forgotten the details but he rather thought the letters stood for “Saint.”

The Christian life must be, above all else, a journey toward God.

Prayer: Our Lord, help us in the journey, we get lost so quickly when we stray from you. Amen.