Rev. Dan Safarik: The day that God made

A woman was going through a non-stop rehearsal of injustices and bad experiences she had faced since early childhood right up to something that just happened at the beauty salon.

When she finally stopped long enough to take a breath, her friend wedged in a question. She asked, “After you’re through in the kitchen, do you wrap the garbage and carry it around with you?” She said, “Of course not.”

Her friend replied, “Then why are you carrying around these leftovers from yesterday?”

She got the point. We need to learn to let go of the past.

There is a special verse in the Bible that helps us at this point. Psalm 118: 24 records, “This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.” What if we used this verse as an affirmation of faith to live by? Would it make a difference? Let’s look at several ways this verse could make a difference in our lives. First, if God had made this day, then we don’t have to. It is not all up to us. We are not completely in charge of this day. Our attitude and what we do is important but it’s not all on our shoulders. God is ultimately in charge. We can relax and let God be in charge of making the days.

That means we must depend on God and also on others. In a highly secular society we are encouraged to think we are totally in charge of our destiny — not God. Not only does society tell us we don’t need God, it also suggests that we can make it on our own without the help of other people.

But the Bible says if we think we can make it entirely on our own without the help of other people, we are not spiritually mature. Mature folks are able to see the interdependence to life and that God is behind it all.

A man named Sol Tax taught anthropology at the University of Chicago. One day he was carrying his little granddaughter on his shoulders and they met a friend who had seen the child only a few months before. The friend looked at the girl riding on her grandfather’s shoulders and said, “My, oh my, how you’ve grown!” To which the little girl replied, “Not all of this is me.”

If we look at the phrase again we might notice the big little word — is. “This is the day the Lord has made.” That’s all there is. God hasn’t made tomorrow yet. Do you think God has started to worry about making tomorrow yet, so why should you? Have you ever seen a tomorrow? You can imagine it, but no one has ever seen a tomorrow. The only thing we have seen, and the only thing we will ever see is today.

I heard from a church member about a little restaurant near Grand Island with a sign that says, “Free Drinks Tomorrow.” He said he went back the next day for free drinks but the sign was still the same. It never said, “Free Drinks Today.”

Fortunately, God doesn’t say, “Tomorrow is the day the Lord has made, tomorrow we can rejoice and be glad.” Don’t wait to rejoice in some perfect tomorrow. Rejoice today in the day God has made.

Prayer: Our Lord, it is hard to rejoice while we’re waiting for some perfect days later. Help us to let go and take joy in this day. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

