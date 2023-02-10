In a New Yorker Magazine cartoon two men are talking over lunch and one says to the other, “I’ve learned a lot in 63 years. But, unfortunately almost all of it’s about aluminum.”

It probably made the man a good living but did it really help him to make a good personal life. To live with purpose is to live in a broader, all encompassing life – one that excites the soul. Purpose fulfills us and prepares us for life.

The Bible puts great importance on living with a purpose. In the book of Isaiah, chapter 49, Isaiah speaks of the purpose of God’s servants, “To raise up the tribes of Jacob and restore the people of Israel.” And to be “as a light to the nations, that God’s salvation may reach to the end of the earth.”

How much better could it get? If we are part of God’s plan to restore, to be a light, to bring salvation, what greater purpose could we possibly have? Many people are satisfied with getting a job to pay their bills. Although that’s a good purpose, God offers much greater purposes.

There’s a crisis in our age of science. People live comfortable lives for the most part. Many folks don’t have any purpose and do not know what they are doing or why they are doing it. We are feverishly active to earn money and get the things we want. Our motto is “more and more”, not “better and higher.”

“The world is full of people who seem to have listened to the wrong voice and are now engaged in life-work in which they find no pleasure or purpose and who run the risk of realizing that they have spent all their years in ways that don’t much matter.” (Frederick Buechner, The Hungering Dark)

A farmer came to possess a young eagle. (Years ago.) He nursed it to its normal strength in his barnyard. It seemed a brother to the chickens. But the farmer wanted the eagle to know the life to which it was born. So he would take the big bird, saying, “You are an eagle; to the skies you belong.” He would toss it in the air, but it just settled back down to earth. He climbed to the top of the barn and tried to coax it into the sky, but it was to no avail.

Later, in the morning, the farmer took the eagle and went to the nearby mountains. There the farmer turned the eagle’s eyes upward to the lofty peaks. Again the farmer said, “You are an eagle, to the skies you belong.” With great joy and kingly strength, the eagle lifted itself and soared in the sky where it belonged.

Prayer: Our Lord, help us to hear your voice saying, “You are an eagle. You are salt and light, you are my disciple.” Amen