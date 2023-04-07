There are those few special times in life when someone really gives themselves for another and great things happen. Then we realize what God did in sending Christ to give himself for us.

Howard Weaver writes about one such situation in the Anchorage Daily News:

“The client was a teenage girl, a robber of liquor stores, an addict of heroin. Lost, lonely and abandoned, it seemed her life was nearly over when it had hardly begun. By customary standards the case was lost; the client was convicted.

“‘We discussed the judge’s sentence — her future — in chambers. There was no jury to impress, no prosecutor to outmaneuver,’ said the counselor who helped with the defense. Before it was over, the counselor was on his knees in front of the girl, tears in his eyes, telling this little teenage junkie that her life was a precious gift. She believed him. We believed him.

“The sentence called for counseling and therapy. Within six months, the girl finished high school and found a job. Within a year she was a wife and within two, a mother. The counselor saved that girl.”

In a similar way Jesus came to be our Counselor and Savior. We too are guilty; we have all sinned and gone astray. One of my favorite verses of scripture is Romans 5:8, “But God shows his love for us in that while we were yet sinners Christ died for us.”

One author described what God did in an article, The Honest To God Debate:

“Many years ago, in a poor district of Aberdeen, Scotland, a minister preached to an open air congregation a message that left out the saving Gospel of the Cross. A prostitute standing nearby said to him, ‘Your rope is not long enough for me.’

“The God out there has let down a very long rope … to the lowest depths of our misery and sin. So I cling to that rope with both hands, and God help me if I ever let go.”

I have visited a number of churches to present a variety of chalk art programs. The favorite picture of most people is one that shows Jesus on the cross. Many of the pictures I do are more attractive, have more variety, color and realism, but none have the power of the image of the cross.

For several years in our materials for Lent we gave out a small aluminum cross. Of all our booklets and materials the most popular thing was the small cross. Many asked for extra crosses. We heard many interesting stories of people who carried their crosses every day for many years.

One lady shared about her husband who carried a cross in his pocket every day. A few years ago he became seriously ill. Before he went to the hospital his one request was to find the cross to take with him. Later, when he died, they buried him with the cross in his hands.

Prayer: Our Lord, we need to draw near to the cross of Christ for so many things, for grace, strength and forgiveness for the way. Amen.