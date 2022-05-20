Rev. Dan Safarik: The simplest formula for life

In a recent “Garfield” cartoon, Garfield, seated in a comfortable chair, sees his friend, Odie, at the window peering in eagerly.

Garfield says to himself, “Poor Odie. Locked outside in the cold. I just can’t bear to see him like this. I gotta do something.” At this point Garfield gets up from his chair and closes the curtain.

We can laugh at Garfield but not too loud because he’s so much like us. How we treat others is an age-old question. Jesus addresses this question in the story of the Good Samaritan.

Jesus gets into the story because a lawyer put Jesus to the test with this question, “What shall I do to inherit eternal life?”

Jesus turned the question back to the lawyer, “What is written in the law? How do you read it?”

The lawyer answered, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and soul, and strength, and mind, and your neighbor as yourself.”

Jesus said to him, “You have answered right, do this and live.”

This is the answer, the simplest formula for life ever given, from the lips of Jesus himself. Love God and love your neighbor and you will live. Doctors find this formula works to keep people healthy. It’s been proven over and over. Love for God and one’s neighbor is the healthiest thing we can do for ourselves.

Men and women who keep to themselves, even if they’re in good physical shape are more likely to die at an earlier age than those who reach out to others. Studies show we benefit physically and emotionally from helping those who are less fortunate.

Anthony Campolo tells about a young woman who made a commitment of her life to Christ but still found life depressing and boring. She went to a psychotherapist for help, but after several sessions with him she felt the effort was futile.

One day she came into her therapist’s office with her face radiant with excitement, “I’ve had the most wonderful day,” she said. “This morning I could not get my car started so I called the pastor and asked him if he could drive me to my appointment with you. He said he would but on the way he had to stop by the hospital and make a few calls.”

“I went with him and while I was in the hospital I visited some elderly people in one of the wards. I read from the Bible and prayed with them. By the time the morning was over, I was higher than a kite. I haven’t felt this good in years.”

The psychotherapist quickly responded, “Now we know how to make you happy! Our problem is solved! Now we know how to keep you out of the doldrums!” Much to his surprise the young woman answered, “You don’t expect me to do this sort of thing every day, do you?”

She knew the solution to her problems. She knew the satisfaction of ministering to others, but still resisted. Her story is our story, too. We frequently need to hear the words of Jesus, “Do this and live!”

Prayer: Our Lord, how often we find the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak; give us strength to do what is right. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

