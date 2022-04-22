Rev. Dan Safarik: The tug of God

A father took his son kite flying on a windy day. The wind was strong, the kite grew smaller and smaller as it tugged on the string. The harder the wind blew, the higher the kite flew.

Then all of a sudden with a sickening snap the string broke. The boy thought the kite would just vanish into the upper atmosphere. Instead the kite turned and fell, crashing to the ground. What kept the kite airborne was the restraint of the string.

We are never faithful and free until we are restrained by something that pulls us higher and higher. There is no freedom in life until we belong to God. Belonging is freedom — not living life without any restraints!

What is holding you? What is the tug of God in your life? Many would describe the tug of God as God’s call on our lives. It’s not just full-time clergy that God issues a special call to. God has a calling, a tugging, on the hearts of all His children. How many of us stop to ask what God’s call is for our lives?

We receive and accept hundreds of calls every week. At least half are telemarketers. We accept more calls from strangers than we probably do from God. Why are we reluctant to hear or answer God’s call? I know I was simply afraid of God’s call.

I remember seeing a sign in my home church when I was in high school. It said, “Have you considered the ministry as your calling?” To me it was like one of those posters in the post office of Uncle Sam saying, “I want YOU!” That one scared me every time I saw it.

I was afraid to think much about what God might be calling me to in my life. I thought surely God would call me to be a missionary in the deepest, darkest, slimiest place in the world and I would be forever miserable.

We have all kinds of calling going on in the world. Most of it is on cell phones. There were a lot of calls going on in Biblical times as well. In fact, there are over 700 instances of the verb, noun, or adjective “to call.” God was busy calling to His people. We have been blessed because God called Abraham and Sarah to establish a great nation. God called Moses to stand before Pharaoh and demand freedom for the people of Israel.

Jesus called His disciples to be shepherds of the sheep. Jesus called many to care for others. What would the world be like if people like Mother Teresa had not heard God’s call and answered?

All the people who answered the tug of God found it to be their fulfillment. God’s calls give life meaning and purpose. Would anyone have ever heard of Billy Graham or Peter the Apostle, or Moses if they hadn‘t answered God’s call?

God’s call, God’s tugging on our lives is what makes it possible for us to fly higher and higher.

Prayer: Our Lord, give us greater understanding of the majesty and direction of your tugging. Amen

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org

The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.