Rev. Dan Safarik: Two approaches to life … and it’s a choice

Two writers who were bitter rivals were both attending the same party.

One had recently had a book published, and the other commented to him, “I have read your new book and like it. Who wrote it for you?”

The other replied, “I’m glad you liked the book. Who read it to you?”

What we often find in life is there are basically only two ways to respond to any situation, positively or negatively. The two writers seem to be trying the age-old method of tearing down someone else in order to build yourself up. After a while we find the only way to build ourselves up is through helping others.

In religious terminology the two ways of reacting might be called faith or doubt, love or hate, forgiveness or bitterness, hope or despair, creativity or destruction. It seems if we really try we are always able to find a positive way to respond. Jesus called that way, the way of faith.

Jesus illustrated the way of faith so well in the parables he told. When a Samaritan found a man beaten by robbers he stopped to help and heal the man. In the story of the lost sheep, Jesus showed us faith is always out looking and working to find those who go astray. The way of faith is always a positive response to life.

Two men bumped into each other one day in a railway station in Austria. One was an alcoholic, begging for enough money to buy one more bottle of wine. The other man asked him how he got in that condition – existing from one drink to another.

The beggar responded that from the beginning, the cards of life had been stacked against him. His mother had died when he was very young. His father had beaten him and his brothers and sisters mercilessly. Then World War II came along and the family separated.

“You see,” explained the beggar, “I never had a chance. If you had grown up as I did, you would be this way, too.”

The other man replied, “This is very strange. The truth of the matter is that my background is very similar to yours. I, too, lost my mother when I was young. My father was also a brutal man, often beating me and my brothers and sisters. The war also separated me from my family. However, I felt I had no choice but to try to overcome these circumstances rather than be overcome by them.”

As the two men continued their conversation they made a remarkable discovery. They were in fact, blood brothers, long separated by the trauma of war!

Two human beings came out of the identical set of circumstances, yet one ended with a life of excellence and the other with a life of despair.

Life is often a matter of choices. We can choose the negative way of doubt, destruction and despair, or the excellent way of faith.

Prayer: Our Lord, thank you for overcoming the power of sin so our hearts can be free for abundant life in Christ. Amen.

The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org