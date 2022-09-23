Rev. Dan Safarik: Urgent help needed: Who do your turn to?

The following was told as a true story from George Phillips of Meridian, Mississippi.

George was going to bed when his wife told him that he’d left the light on in the shed. George opened the door to turn off the light but saw several people in the shed stealing things. He immediately phoned the police, who asked, “Is someone in your house?”

George said, “No, just in the shed.” They explained all patrols were busy, and he should lock the door and an officer would be there when available.

George said, “OK.” He hung up and counted to 30, and phoned the police again.

“Hello, I just called you a few seconds ago because there were people in my shed. Well, you don’t have to worry about them now because I’ve shot them all.” Then he hung up. Within five minutes three squad cars, an Armed Response Unit, and an ambulance showed up. Of course, the police caught the burglars red-handed.

One of the police said to George, “I thought you said you’d shot them!”

George said, “I thought you said there was nobody available!”

Where do we go when there’s an urgent need for help? Who do we call? Jesus developed a reputation as the one to go to for help. The mighty power of Jesus was spreading in the area around the Sea of Galilee. Even people in Jerusalem (a seven-day journey) had heard of this miracle worker.

Jesus often stayed in Peter’s house when he was in the area. One day as Jesus was “speaking the word to them,” there was noise coming from the roof, a hole opened up, and a man was lowered on a pallet down to Jesus. There was no room in the crowded house to get in any other way. The man on the pallet was unable to walk or take care of himself. (Mark 2:1-12)

All eyes were now on Jesus and this man. Perhaps the man was shaking with fear. Jesus knew what to say, “Take courage my son, you’re sins are forgiven.” Somehow Jesus could sense the man was burdened with guilt and remorse as well as his physical burden.

Immediately, the religious leaders who had come all the way from Jerusalem, questioned Jesus authority to forgive sins. They accused Jesus of blasphemy. Jesus asked them, “Which is easier, to say to the paralytic, ‘Your sins are forgiven,’ or to say, ‘Rise, take up your pallet and walk’? But that you may know that the Son of man has authority on earth to forgive sins” — he said to the paralytic — “I say to you, rise take up your pallet and go home.” (Mark 2:9-11) And he did.

What a marvelous story. I would love to hear Jesus say, “Take courage my son!” Sometimes I imagine him saying those very words. We learn a lot about Jesus’ individual care and compassion. Jesus took the interruptions of life as an opportunity to teach and to help others. When we are in need of help where do we go? Who do we go to? Do we think of Jesus first or last?

Prayer: Our Lord, we’re glad to know you want us to come and you’re ready to help and you care so much. Amen.