In a boat at sea, one of the men began to bore a hole in the bottom of the boat. One of the passengers objected and he said, “I am only boring under my seat!”

“Yes,” said his fellow passengers, “but when the sea rushes in we shall all be drowned with you!”

That’s about how crazy our actions are sometimes. In Western culture especially, we emphasize our actions as individuals. What we do doesn’t affect just us. We have an influence for good and bad on many others.

Many times in the Bible we find a call for unity. Churches tend to emphasize their difference instead of their unity. The Apostle Paul appealed to the Corinthian church for unity.

I Corinthians 1:10, “Now I appeal to you, brothers and sisters, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you be in agreement and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be united to the same mind and the same purpose.”

I had a granddaughter who attended a rather strict Christian school. They provided good Christian teaching. But, my granddaughter could not say a prayer in her own classroom because she didn’t belong to the right denomination.

It always seemed to me that our beliefs should unite us instead of divide us. The common denominator is Christ. “Is Christ divided?” Paul asks.

Jesus himself prayed for all his followers to be unified. In John 17:21 Jesus prays that the disciples would all be one as Jesus and the Father are one. Jesus prays for unity several times in this chapter.

In heaven someday we shall see a picture of all God’s people united in praying and singing. In the book of Revelations we can see a beautiful image of all people together. People from every part of the world and every culture and language, the rich and poor, all united with no divisions for anything.

The best example I have seen of what heaven will be like is a Valentine’s dance we have at our church for kids with all kinds of disabilities. All the kids are participating whether in wheelchairs or on foot. All the kids are treated the same. Every person has a beautiful picture taken. All kids are invited to dance (or not) as they choose. It’s the most beautiful picture of pure joy and inclusion.

The other image of pure unity like heaven might be the opening exercises of the Olympics. Everyone can feel the unity of concern and love for each other. There is representation from most every country in the world. It’s the thrill of feeling together.

When the astronauts went to the moon we got inspiring pictures of our planet. This is the ship we are all riding on together.

Prayer: Our Lord, remind us of our built in unity in Christ and the importance of working together. Amen