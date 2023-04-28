A grandfather was delivering his grandchildren to their home one-day when a fire truck zoomed past.

Sitting in the front seat of the fire truck was a Dalmatian dog. The children started discussing the dog’s duties.

“They use him to keep the crowds back,” said one child.

“No,” said another. “He’s just for good luck.”

A third child brought the argument to a close.

“They use the dogs,” she said firmly, “to find the fire hydrants.”

I recall when our son Paul was about 10 years old. He was trying to tell Debbie about something at school. Kids with Down syndrome sometimes have some trouble saying their words clearly. She could not get his last word. She apologized and asked him to repeat it or use another word. Paul was frustrated his mom wasn’t getting it, but he didn’t give up. Finally he said with an exasperated sigh, “You know, dogs with spots!” Then she knew!

As parents, we were always excited when our kids would make progress in the ability to read or learn other things. In the Bible the Apostle Paul got the most excited when his church folks would grow in their faith.

Paul’s message to the Philippian Christians in chapter three was all about progress in the faith. Paul wrote his message about progress with words like “attain,” “press on,” “straining forward,” “the goal,” “gain” and “the upward call of God.”

Paul was like a coach to all the congregations he founded. He even urged them on spiritually with the athletic imagery of running a race. He said, “… but one thing I do, forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what is ahead, I press on to the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:13-14) And then he adds, “Let those … who are mature be of this same mind.” (Verse 15)

It does seem strange we put such great emphasis on progress in cell phones, computers and cars; but give little thought to spiritual progress?

John Alexander wrote:

“The Christian faith is enormous, endless, all-encompassing. It penetrates every nick and cranny of our lives and thought. It means we can grow and grow and grow. No matter how much we have learned, tomorrow we will discover a whole new horizon. And another and another.

Redwood trees are among my favorite things. I love their beauty, their immensity. On the Avenue of Giants is a plaque to Bernard Baruch. It says he was of the stature of those Redwoods. Now I have no idea whether that’s true of Baruch. But God intends it to be true of us all. We are like Redwoods planted by streams of living waters. Immense. Enormous. That’s holiness. So let’s not settle for being dandelions.” – “An Immense Faith” in Taking Jesus Seriously, March – April 1986.

Prayer: Our Lord, help us to keep growing even when it doesn’t seem natural to do so. Amen