Every so often it’s good to take time to get our bearings as we set our course for the days ahead.

This was exactly the situation we had in many of the classes I took in college as I was studying Mechanical Engineering. At the beginning of a laboratory experiment, the first thing we had to do was calibrate our instruments or all of our readings could be in error. Even expensive equipment needed frequent calibration for precise measurements.

The problem was finding a source to calibrate or compare our instruments with. It had to be solid and accurate, reliable for a long time. Our standard joke about this process was, “Did you calibrate it with a river?” We meant (I think), that rivers and mountains are a few of the things that have been around for a long time. Therefore, they were a reliable source of comparison.

In a similar way, we might ask what is a good source to set our bearings for the direction of life? Who or what can we rely on. The Bible tells us very clearly, “”God’s righteousness endures forever … The works of his hands are faithful and just … God’s praise endures forever!” (Psalm 111) God is the only person or thing around long enough to be considered truly reliable. What else lasts like God? Iron breaks down to rust. Plastic wears out. Even granite eventually erodes away.

God endures. God is a dependable source to set our course. We also need the endurance of God to keep going in the right direction. Many times we’re on the right track but we lack the endurance to see it through.

President Calvin Coolidge put it this way, “Nothing in the world can take the place of endurance. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. The slogan ‘press on’ has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.”

God knows all about endurance. As we trust in God, he helps us to press on. When I pray about a problem, the most frequent response I get is “hang on”. That’s the advice I give to many folks. I love the way the prophet Isaiah put it in Chapter 40, “They who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.” Now that’s endurance, and it’s a great benefit of our faith.

An elderly man gave this sage advice to his son: “Just remember the three bones and you’ll succeed.” By the three bones he meant the wishbone, the jawbone and the backbone. The wishbone keeps on going after things, the jawbone helps one to ask the questions needed to find them, and the backbone keeps one at it until he succeeds.

Prayer: Our Lord, we need your strength to do our very best in the things we will undertake. Amen.