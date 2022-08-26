Rev. Dan Safarik: We’re looking for a better world

I’ve been involved in several funerals recently and I’ve been very impressed by the love family members expressed to each other.

Funerals are times when a whole family and even the community come together in a blessed unity. There are no family quarrels, no disputes and no concerns about personal glory.

I’ve been so inspired by this witness of love that I have rededicated my efforts to make this a better, more loving world.

H.G. Wells once wrote a story, “In the Days of the Comet.” It is a science fiction fantasy in which a mysterious green vapor of unknown origin descends from the clouds and covers the earth. The vapor has the immediate effect of putting all the earth’s people into a deep sleep for three days.

When they finally awake, their inner nature is radically transformed. Petty quarreling comes to an end. Instead of seeking fame, power and wealth, the people of the world seek to serve one another. Love, kindness and generosity become more important than greed or success. In short, the perfect society emerges.

Many years before Wells, the prophet Isaiah looked toward that kind of new world. In chapter 11 Isaiah wrote, “… the leopard shall lie down with the kid, and the calf and lion and the fatling together and a little child shall lead them.”

Of course, Isaiah wasn’t talking about a green vapor coming; he foretold the coming of one “from the house and lineage of David.” The Messiah would usher in a new age, a new world order, a new kingdom of love and service.

Damon Runyon once wrote a charming story about a man he called Doc Brackett. Doc Brackett was a beloved physician whose office was open to the poor and needy. He would get up in the middle of the coldest night and ride 20 miles to doctor a sick woman or child or to patch up some fellow who got hurt.

Everybody in town knew Doc Brackett’s office over Rice’s clothing store. It was up a narrow flight of stairs. A sign at the foot of the stairs said: DR. BRACKET, OFFICE UPSTAIRS.

Doc Brackett never married. The day he was supposed to marry he got a call to go out into the country and doctor the child of a poor family from Mexico. His bride-to-be was so angry she canceled the wedding, but the parents of the child were very grateful when the child recovered.

For 40 years, the lame and the sick and the blind of the town climbed up and down the stairs to Doc Brackett’s office. He never turned anyone away.

Doc Brackett lived to be 70 years old and then one day he collapsed on the sofa in his office and died. He had one of the largest funerals ever in those parts. The town’s people wanted to erect a nice tombstone for his grave but could not agree what should be engraved on the stone. The matter dragged along and nothing was done.

Then one day, someone noticed there was already a proper epitaph over Doc Brackett’s grave.

The parents Doc Bracket had saved many years before had worried about him having no tombstone. They had no money to buy a marker so they simply took the sign from the foot of the stairs at Doc Brackett’s office and put it over his grave. It read simply “DR. BRACKETT, OFFICE UPSTAIRS.

Prayer: Our Lord, we give thanks for people like Doc Brackett who sought to make this a better world. Amen.