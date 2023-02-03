Oliver Wendell Holmes went out for a walk one day near his summer home.

A little girl joined him for a time. When the girl said she had to go home, her distinguished companion said, “When your mother asks where you’re been tell her you’ve been walking with Oliver Wendell Holmes.”

To which the little lady replied, “And when your folks ask where you’ve been, tell them you’ve been walking with Mary Susanna Brown.”

One of the first things we receive at birth is our name. What we make of that name is up to us. Every form we ever fill out first asks for our name. It’s obviously a very important part of our lives.

A mysterious connection exists between a person and their name. Names and naming occupy much space in the scriptures. The word name is used 1,085 times. The phrase “the name of God” is used to mean the revealed character of God.

In the book of Numbers, chapter 6, is a familiar verse: “So shall they put my name upon the people of Israel, and I will bless them.” The prophet Isaiah carries the prophecy: “And his name will be called wonderful counselor, mighty God …” The Gospel of Luke gives the account of the naming of Jesus. There are many references, “for the sake of his name.”

In the Bible we are reminded of the power of a name and how it is our most important symbol of identity. Our name tells the world who we are and what we are.

My wife, Debbie, recently was reading “Magpie Murders” by Anthony Horowitz. In the story a lady had a brother named Paul who happened to have Down syndrome. I was moved by that situation. I love the name Paul, mostly because it’s my son’s name but because he also has Down syndrome.

Back when Debbie and I were at seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky, Debbie bought two Christmas ornaments. We were hoping for kids later and we knew we wanted Jennifer or Paul for our first child.

Not long after we had Jenny, then Laura and Katie, and proudly hung their ornaments on the Christmas trees. We weren’t planning on more kids but 15 years after Jenny we had Paul. For almost 20 years that Paul ornament sat in one of Debbie’s jewelry boxes. I had almost forgot about it. Paul was born right after Christmas. Debbie found it and we proudly hung the “Paul ornament” on the tree.

Names are powerful. Names mean so much. What will you make of your name? Will we proudly wear the name of Christ?

Prayer: Our Lord, may we not be ashamed of our name and our behavior. Forgive us we pray and free us for joyful obedience, in the name of Christ. Amen