Rev. Dan Safarik: What’s the good word for today?

Did you hear about the man who was trying to impress his girlfriend? He hired a helicopter to dump 2,000 carnations on her front lawn. On top of that he dumped 10,000 love letters. Later he found out she had married someone else the week before. He was being charged with littering!

Though he failed, we have to admire the man because he spared no expense to try to get his message across. In a similar way God was willing to go all out to bring His message to earth.

God didn’t just shower us with gifts or send notes. God gave us a real live messenger. God sent his own son to us. The gospel of John put the whole message in a very interesting way. John called Jesus the ‘Word’ of God. I especially like the way John put it when he wrote, “The Word became flesh and dwelt among us, full of grace and truth.” (John 1:14)

A lot of people are asking the question, “Is there a word from the Lord for me?” People are asking that question when they come to church. They’re asking this in different ways when they come in for counseling. The answer is a resounding, “Yes!”

There is a word, the word is Jesus. Jesus embodies the message of God to us.

When I worked in a filling station in Lyons years ago, a man came in one day and asked, “What’s the good word today?” I built up my courage and said, “Jesus.” He had to agree, that’s a good word.

Not only is it good, but it’s full of grace and truth, as the Bible verse said. Grace and truth are often words we need to hear. I thought of this when a lady asked me the other day what the Bible has to say about her situation. She was having struggles in many ways. I said the message of the Bible for her was “grace.”

Grace means we are accepted and loved by God as a gift. We can’t earn or deserve God’s acceptance. God’s grace helps us to accept ourselves and love ourselves when it seems like no one else does. The world tears us down, but God’s grace builds us up.

Someone put it this way: When we’re born we’re given a note card with these letters printed on it: IALAC. The letters stand for ‘I Am Lovable And Capable.’ As a baby we know we’re OK with the world. After a while people start tearing off little pieces of the card until by the time we’re in high school the card is in a shambles.

God spared no cost to let us know again that we are lovable and capable. God has a word for us. The word is sometimes grace, or truth, or love, or peace. The world tears us down but God’s word builds us up so we can go on.

Prayer: Our Lord, we ask for lots of physical things, but we’re glad you knew what we needed most was a message. Amen.