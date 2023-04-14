Did you ever feel like you’ve been dumped into a trash can?

I’ve had to clean up a trash can a few times, especially after some dogs got in the trash and scattered it all over the yard. What a mess!

There are only a few characters I’ve seen who know what the world looks like from a trash can. One is Oscar the Grouch on “Sesame Street” and the other is a cartoon character by the name of Winthrop, who can get away from the world in his trash can. It’s a place that would only attract flies and dogs. Dogs would be OK, but I hate flies. Yet, we can relate to feeling like the world has dumped on us when we have to take a lot of garbage from other people.

Some years ago a sister of the Sisters of Charity, Mother Teresa’s order in India, was moving among the slums of a city in India. Unbelievably, she heard sobbing coming from a trash barrel. Brushing aside the flies and vermin, she looked in the barrel. Beneath the filth and debris was an old lady crying from tearless eyes as her life slowly ebbed away.

Tenderly, the Sister lifted her, placed her on her shoulders and took her to the Hospice for the Dying. Before she died, the old lady told the Sister, “I’m not crying because I was in the garbage, I’m crying because my son put me there. He had to. There was not enough food for the family.” (My Sunday Visitor)

Like the lady said, being in the garbage wasn’t the worst part. The real hurt was how she got there. We can’t imagine putting a loved one in a garbage can, and yet, isn’t that what we do sometimes? Don’t we often hurt the ones we love the most? Don’t we give the same feelings of rejection by our prejudice and putting other people down?

Jesus once met a woman who was crying in a garbage can. Oh, it wasn’t a real garbage can, but she was crying just the same. The woman was only identified by her nationality. She was a Canaanite woman. Jesus met her on his only journey outside Palestine (Matthew 15:21-28). The woman had been put in a garbage can by others who were prejudiced against her people. She was looked down on as a heathen by her neighbors.

The woman was much deeper in despair, however, because her daughter was grievously afflicted. She came to Jesus to ask him to heal her daughter. In the story it would appear Jesus was at first hesitant to help her.

He was really probing to see what kind of faith the woman had. As she talked with Jesus her faith and persistence increased and Jesus declared the greatness of her faith as he granted her request. Jesus is able to help even the person who may be in the deepest, darkest garbage can. He doesn’t have to just take them to a place to die. Jesus can help us up and out to a new and clean life.

He has power to put together broken lives.

Prayer: Our Lord, give us the compassion of Jesus, to lift people to new life. Amen.